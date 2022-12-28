 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

East Dubuque rides the rough off Annawan 61-44

  • 0

East Dubuque called "game" in the waning moments of a 61-44 defeat of Annawan in Illinois boys basketball action on December 28.

East Dubuque jumped in front of Annawan 17-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors fought to a 41-27 intermission margin at the Braves' expense.

East Dubuque steamrolled to a 55-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors' advantage was wide enough to weather the Braves' 10-6 margin in the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 16, Annawan squared off with Sherrard in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moline dismantles Normal West 78-52

Moline unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Normal West 78-52 Wednesday in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 21.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News