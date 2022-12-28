East Dubuque rides the rough off Annawan 61-44

East Dubuque called "game" in the waning moments of a 61-44 defeat of Annawan in Illinois boys basketball action on December 28.

East Dubuque jumped in front of Annawan 17-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors fought to a 41-27 intermission margin at the Braves' expense.

East Dubuque steamrolled to a 55-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors' advantage was wide enough to weather the Braves' 10-6 margin in the fourth quarter.

