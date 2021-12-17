East Moline United Township blitzes Sterling in convincing fashion 66-30

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as East Moline United Township turned out the lights on Sterling 66-30 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 10, East Moline United Township faced off against Galesburg and Sterling took on Rock Island Alleman on December 3 at Rock Island Alleman High School. For more, click here.
The Panthers opened with a 15-8 advantage over the Golden Warriors through the first quarter.
The Panthers' shooting jumped on top to a 31-15 lead over the Golden Warriors at the intermission.
East Moline United Township's position showed as it carried a 41-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
