 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

East Moline United Township comes from behind to stop Davenport West 72-55

  • 0

East Moline United Township fell behind but rebounded in the first quarter of a 72-55 win over Davenport West for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 17.

Davenport West authored a promising start, taking an 18-16 advantage over East Moline United Township at the end of the first quarter.

A half tie at 31-31 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

East Moline United Township jumped ahead of Davenport West 51-42 as the fourth quarter started.

The Panthers' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 21-13 points differential.

In recent action on December 9, Davenport West faced off against Davenport Central and East Moline United Township took on Galesburg on December 9 at East Moline United Township High School. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PV executes late to beat West 64-63 in OT

PV executes late to beat West 64-63 in OT

Davante Bradford’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer sent the game to overtime for West, but Pleasant Valley triumphed 64-63 in overtime for a Mississippi Athletic Conference road win on Tuesday night.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News