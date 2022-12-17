East Moline United Township comes from behind to stop Davenport West 72-55

East Moline United Township fell behind but rebounded in the first quarter of a 72-55 win over Davenport West for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 17.

Davenport West authored a promising start, taking an 18-16 advantage over East Moline United Township at the end of the first quarter.

A half tie at 31-31 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

East Moline United Township jumped ahead of Davenport West 51-42 as the fourth quarter started.

The Panthers' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 21-13 points differential.

