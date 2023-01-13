 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

East Moline United Township delivers smashing punch to stump Geneseo 86-35

  • 0

East Moline United Township's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Geneseo 86-35 on January 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 7, East Moline United Township faced off against Peoria Quest Charter and Geneseo took on Sterling on January 6 at Sterling High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News