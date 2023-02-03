No quarter was granted as East Moline United Township blunted Sterling's plans 74-63 on February 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Sterling showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 20-17 advantage over East Moline United Township as the first quarter ended.

The Golden Warriors constructed a bold start that built a 39-33 gap on the Panthers heading into the locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with East Moline United Township and Sterling locked in a 45-45 stalemate.

The Panthers' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 29-18 points differential.

Last season, Sterling and East Moline United Township faced off on February 4, 2022 at Sterling High School. Click here for a recap.

