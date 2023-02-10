Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. East Moline United Township did exactly that with a 56-17 win against Rock Island Alleman in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 4, East Moline United Township faced off against Monmouth-Roseville . Click here for a recap. Rock Island Alleman took on Rock Island on February 3 at Rock Island High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.