Easton Valley blitzes Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep in convincing fashion 75-33

Preston Easton Valley's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 75-33 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 14, Preston Easton Valley faced off against Calamus-Wheatland and Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep took on Springville on December 11 at Springville High School. Click here for a recap
Preston Easton Valley's offense jumped on top to a 40-6 lead over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep at the half.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.