Easton Valley blitzes Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep in convincing fashion 75-33
  • Updated
Preston Easton Valley's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 75-33 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 14, Preston Easton Valley faced off against Calamus-Wheatland and Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep took on Springville on December 11 at Springville High School. Click here for a recap

Preston Easton Valley's offense jumped on top to a 40-6 lead over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep at the half.

