Easton Valley goes cold in overtime quarterfinal loss

"Some of our younger guys were settling a little bit for outside shots, but I also think (Martensdale-St. Marys) was a really good defensive team," senior Porter Fuegen said. "It was hard to penetrate on them because they were very physical."

Still, the game was there for the taking.

Easton Valley (22-1) led for nearly 21 minutes, including a 22-11 advantage late in the second quarter. The River Hawks had a 10-point advantage after Cayden Deardorff sank a corner 3-pointer to start the third quarter.

The Blue Devils, with four starters back from last year's state squad, responded with a 10-2 surge to get within two.

"We started pushing the ball more on them," Blue Devils coach Joe Franey said. "We told our guys late in that second quarter, we've got to get out and run. That's when we're at our best."

There were only three made field goals between the teams in the fourth quarter, the last on Easton Valley's Carson Fuegen drive to the basket to tie the game at 37.

Then with 2.3 seconds left, Martensdale-St. Marys' Trey Baker was fouled near the basket. He buried both free throws to make it 39-37.