Easton Valley goes cold in overtime quarterfinal loss

DES MOINES — Outside shooting has been the kryptonite for the Easton Valley boys' basketball team all season.
For 22 straight games, the River Hawks found a way to overcome their 3-point deficiencies with stingy defense and a strong inside attack.
It did not happen Monday afternoon at the Iowa Class 1A state tournament.
Easton Valley converted only three baskets in the final 12 minutes of its 51-45 overtime loss to Martensdale-St. Marys in the quarterfinals at Wells Fargo Arena.
"We have to become a better shooting team next year, that's for sure," Easton Valley coach Dan Beck said after his team was 4 of 23 from beyond the arc. "It has been a weak spot for us all year."
The River Hawks came into the tournament shooting 27.6% from the 3-point line, next-to-last among the eight qualifiers in 1A.
"We've never played in a gym this big," senior all-stater Kaleb Cornilsen said. "Our younger guys didn't know what it was going to be like."
Martensdale-St. Marys (25-0) placed a premium on clogging up driving lanes and doubling or tripling Cornilsen on post touches.
Easton Valley couldn't capitalize from the outside, especially in the second half.
The River Hawks were 1-for-9 from the field in the fourth quarter and 2-for-10 in the four-minute overtime.
"Some of our younger guys were settling a little bit for outside shots, but I also think (Martensdale-St. Marys) was a really good defensive team," senior Porter Fuegen said. "It was hard to penetrate on them because they were very physical."
Still, the game was there for the taking.
Easton Valley (22-1) led for nearly 21 minutes, including a 22-11 advantage late in the second quarter. The River Hawks had a 10-point advantage after Cayden Deardorff sank a corner 3-pointer to start the third quarter.
The Blue Devils, with four starters back from last year's state squad, responded with a 10-2 surge to get within two.
"We started pushing the ball more on them," Blue Devils coach Joe Franey said. "We told our guys late in that second quarter, we've got to get out and run. That's when we're at our best."
There were only three made field goals between the teams in the fourth quarter, the last on Easton Valley's Carson Fuegen drive to the basket to tie the game at 37.
Then with 2.3 seconds left, Martensdale-St. Marys' Trey Baker was fouled near the basket. He buried both free throws to make it 39-37.
With no timeouts, Porter Fuegen fired a strike on a baseball pass to the other end of the court. Dylon Dyson caught it and missed a layup, but Deardorff snagged the rebound and was fouled on a putback attempt at the buzzer.
"We practice that all the time for a situation like that," Porter Fuegen said. "You don't ever think it is going to come into play and then it does at the state tournament."
After the officials conferred, the River Hawks were awarded two free throws.
Deardorff, however, should have attempted the free throws, but officials lost track of who was fouled and Cornilsen stepped to the line. He made both tries to force overtime.
"Cayden should have been the shooter," Beck admitted. "I would have argued more if they would have been picking somebody else."
Easton Valley couldn't seize the momentum in overtime.
Martensdale-St. Marys scored the first seven points of the extra four-minute period. Conversely, Easton Valley had five missed shots and a turnover in its first six overtime possessions.
"We came out sluggish in overtime," Porter Fuegen said.
Baker led the Blue Devils with 20 points and Carson Elbert finished with 19. Martensdale-St. Marys plays top-seeded North Linn in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
It was the 10th time this season the Blue Devils won after trailing at the end of the first quarter.
"That's an advantage of having a senior team," Franey said. "They don't buckle under the pressure. They keep getting after it."
Porter Fuegen had 15 points and Cornilsen finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds in his final high game game.
"It was a great season, a really fun ride," Cornilsen said. "I wouldn't want to do it with any other group. It ended a little short, but it was still super fun."
Martensdale-St. Marys 51, Easton Valley 45 (OT)
EASTON VALLEY (22-1) -- Aidan Gruver 0-7 0-0 0, Porter Fuegen 5-14 3-4 15, Carson Fuegen 5-9 0-0 11, Kaleb Cornilsen 5-9 4-5 14, Cayden Deardorff 2-8 0-0 5, Keaton Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Conor Gruver 0-2 0-0 0, Dylon Dyson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-50 7-9 45.
MARTENSDALE-ST. MARYS (25-0) -- Jack Franey 0-4 1-2 1, Carson Elbert 7-14 3-4 19, Hogan Franey 3-9 0-2 9, JT Archibald 0-1 0-0 0, Trey Baker 4-11 12-14 20, Troy Holt 1-1 0-0 2, Derek Kleve 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-41 16-22 51.
Easton Valley;11;11;13;4;6;--;45
Martensdale-St. Marys;7;8;17;7;12;--;51
3-point goals -- Easton Valley 4-23 (P. Fuegen 2-7, C. Fuegen 1-3, Deardorff 1-5, A. Gruver 0-6, C. Gruver 0-1, Cornilsen 0-1); MSM 5-21 (H. Franey 3-9, Elbert 2-7, J. Franey 0-4, Kleve 0-1). Rebounds -- Easton Valley 28 (Cornilsen 10, P. Fuegen 5); MSM 33 (Baker 14, Elbert 5). Assists -- Easton Valley 6 (C. Fuegen 2, Cornilsen 2); MSM 8 (Elbert 3). Turnovers -- Easton Valley 10, MSM 10. Total fouls -- Easton Valley 16, MSM 13. Fouled out -- P. Fuegen, Cornilsen.