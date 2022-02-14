Easton Valley outlasts Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 44-33

Easton Valley put together a victorious gameplan to stop Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 44-33 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 14.
Easton Valley's offense jumped to a 20-19 lead over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep at the half.
Cayden Deardorff had 21 points to lead the River Hawks.
