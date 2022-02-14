 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Easton Valley outlasts Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 44-33

  • Updated
  • 0

Easton Valley put together a victorious gameplan to stop Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 44-33 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 14.

Easton Valley's offense jumped to a 20-19 lead over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep at the half.

Cayden Deardorff had 21 points to lead the River Hawks.

Recently on February 8 , Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep squared up on Calamus-Wheatland in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

