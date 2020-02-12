Easton Valley remains on top, area's lone undefeated

AREA FAB 5

1. Easton Valley (20-0, LW: 1)

The River Hawks are just one of four undefeated teams in Iowa regardless of classification. Coach Dan Beck's team has won 19 of its 20 games by double figures. Easton Valley is shooting 51.6% from the field, fourth best in Class 1A.

This week: Friday at Bellevue Marquette

2. Kewanee (24-4, LW: 3)

The Boilermakers have reeled off 13 consecutive wins and are ranked sixth this week in Illinois Class 2A. Undefeated at home in 10 games, Kewanee outscored Princeton 22-7 in the fourth quarter Tuesday. Kavon Russell had 18 points.

This week: Saturday vs. Sherrard; Tuesday vs. Hall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

3. Camanche (16-3, LW: 2)

Camanche converted only 12 of 25 free throws in a 49-45 road loss to 2A eighth-ranked Monticello on Tuesday. The Indians are shooting 51% from the field but just 57.8% at the line. Cam Soenksen had 19 points in the contest.

This week: Today vs. Tipton; Saturday at West Branch

4. Rockridge (22-5, LW: 5)