Steve Hillman spent a lot of time preaching patience in the days leading up to the Pleasant Valley boys basketball team’s game Friday against Davenport North.
The Spartans coach wasn’t talking tempo, though.
He wanted to see his team have the patience to hunt down quality shots, and his players responded.
Pleasant Valley shot 61 percent from the field on its way to a 62-52 victory while avenging an earlier 47-39 road loss to the Wildcats.
"This week has been all about having the patience to find the best shot and then take advantage of it," said Hunter Snyder, who led the Spartans with a 25-point performance.
The Spartans looked for that fine line on the other end of the court as well with a more assertive effort on the boards that helped PV neutralize the Wildcats’ length in the Mississippi Athletic Conference match-up.
"Cade Collier really set a tone for us," Snyder said. "He attacked the boards, made good decisions with the ball, hit some big buckets. It was a good team effort."
Collier found Carter Duwa for a couple of open looks that helped the Spartans early and aided PV with his own 4-of-6 effort from the field, part of a nine-point, seven-rebound effort that Hillman labeled "Collier’s best game in a PV uniform."
It provided Pleasant Valley with the right blend that led to a 13-0 run the ultimately decided the game.
North had opened a 22-21 lead on a T.J. Vesey basket midway through the second quarter before Collier scored on a drive, fueling a run that extended into the third quarter.
Collier scored the first points of the second half as well, adding to a 29-22 lead before Snyder followed with a 3-point basket that gave the Spartans a 34-22 advantage just under three minutes into the quarter.
"I felt like we played an efficient game, not necessarily a deliberate game, but one where we made a lot of good decisions," said Hillman, whose team went 22-of-36 from the field.
North was playing its first game since Jan. 15, and considering the two-and-a-half-week layoff, coach Joe Ewen was generally pleased with his team’s effort.
“It was just good to get out there and go up against somebody else. Everybody is dealing with it to one degree or another right now, but for the most part, I liked the way we competed,’’ Ewen said.
"Hunter (Snyder) and Carter (Duwa) got away from us during a couple of stretches and that made a difference for them."
Snyder collected 18 of his points in the second half, helping the Spartans (9-6, 6-6 MAC) build on its seven-point halftime lead.
He then helped PV hold off the Wildcats (5-8, 4-6) after they pulled within 44-40 on two of Quincy Wiseman’s team-leading 14 points with 4 minutes, 41 seconds remaining.
Snyder scored on a drive on the next possession, collecting the Spartans’ next six points as Pleasant Valley regained a 50-40 lead with 2:22 to play.
Duwa did most of his work in the first half, scoring all but one of his 15 points in the first two quarters.