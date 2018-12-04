ELDRIDGE — Landon Eiland is the lone sophomore on the North Scott boys basketball varsity roster.
He played well beyond his age Tuesday night inside The Pit.
Eiland went on a personal 7-0 run in the third quarter on his way to a team-high 19 points as the Lancers routed Muscatine 77-42 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference opener.
“They were just including me and they played great, we played great,” Eiland said. “Honestly, I just wanted us to win. I wasn’t really thinking about it.”
After scoring nine points against Cedar Rapids Prairie in his varsity debut, Eiland put on a show in his first game against a MAC foe.
Despite missing his first three shots from beyond the arc, the 6-foot-4 forward continued to shoot, making eight of his last 10 field-goal attempts. He left the court to a roaring applause from the Lancer crowd.
“He still has a ways to go, but our guys have accepted him and they did a great job of finding him,” head coach Shamus Budde said. “When you got four guys out there who know how to play, makes it easier for him.”
Even when he missed, Eiland didn’t quit on the play, pulling down three offensive rebounds off his misses. It’s something he’s done since being around his teammates.
“We always do that during practice,” Eiland said.
North Scott (2-0, 1-0 MAC) didn’t get off to the greatest of starts.
They missed multiple layups from underneath the basket, leading to an 8-8 tie midway through the first quarter.
A 25-4 run on a plethora of second chance opportunities turned into a 21-point advantage. The Lancers led 45-16 at the half.
“I think our guys settled down and let the game come to them,” Budde said. “We played really fast early.”
Muscatine head coach John Windham knew what went wrong.
“We didn’t box out, they got a lot of second shots,” the first-year coach said. “We’ve been working on (defensive rebounding), we’re not there yet.”
The Muskies (0-3, 0-1) put up their highest scoring game of the season, half of their points coming from sophomore Noah Yahn, who poured in a game-high 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field.
It was a couple of bright spots for a Muscatine squad still trying to figure things out.
“(Yahn) does a lot of things very good in the offense,” Windham said. “We’re trying to have him get better on the defensive end and make better decisions with the ball.
“Once he gets those three pieces together, he’ll be one (heckuva) ball player. We’re trying to find out what everybody can do and my job is to get the best (out of them).”
North Scott took 28 shots from beyond the arc. Budde is perfectly fine with that.
“If they’re open, they have the green light to shoot it,” he said. “We’ll go with it, it’s just a game.”
Cortaviaus Seales chipped in 14 points and Ty Anderson contributed 11 points while pulling down eight rebounds. North Scott held an advantage in both rebounds (29-24) and forcing turnovers (25-6).