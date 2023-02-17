Eldridge North Scott edged Davenport North 69-61 in a close encounter of the athletic kind at Eldridge North Scott High on Feb. 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The last time Davenport North and Eldridge North Scott played in a 64-55 game on Feb. 15, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Clinton . For more, click here. Davenport North took on Davenport Central on Feb. 10 at Davenport North High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.