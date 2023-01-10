Eldridge North Scott collects skin-tight win against Davenport West 57-50

Eldridge North Scott fans held their breath in an uneasy 57-50 victory over Davenport West during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Davenport West and Eldridge North Scott faced off on February 17, 2022 at Davenport West High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Muscatine and Davenport West took on Davenport Assumption on January 3 at Davenport Assumption High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.