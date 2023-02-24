Eldridge North Scott charged Burlington and collected a 71-57 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Burlington authored a promising start, taking a 19-10 advantage over Eldridge North Scott at the end of the first quarter.
The Lancers kept a 29-27 halftime margin at the Grayhounds' expense.
Eldridge North Scott moved to a 47-39 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Lancers' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 24-18 points differential.
In recent action on Feb. 17, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Davenport North. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.