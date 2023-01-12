 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eldridge North Scott earns solid win over Davenport North 73-60

Eldridge North Scott handed Davenport North a tough 73-60 loss in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 12.

Eldridge North Scott drew first blood by forging a 11-10 margin over Davenport North after the first quarter.

The Lancers registered a 29-26 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Eldridge North Scott jumped to a 49-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 73-60.

Last season, Davenport North and Eldridge North Scott squared off with February 15, 2022 at Eldridge North Scott High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

