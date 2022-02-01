Eldridge North Scott topples Davenport Central 46-42

Eldridge North Scott topped Davenport Central 46-42 in a tough tilt during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Davenport Central authored a promising start, taking advantage of Eldridge North Scott 12-8 at the end of the first quarter.
The Lancers opened a small 26-18 gap over the Blue Devils at halftime.
The Lancers moved to a 34-26 bulge over the Blue Devils as the fourth quarter began.
Davenport Central fought to an interesting final quarter, yet Eldridge North Scott would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
In recent action on January 25, Davenport Central faced off against Clinton and Eldridge North Scott took on Bettendorf on January 25 at Bettendorf High School. For a full recap, click here.
