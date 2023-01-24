Eldridge North Scott wins tense tussle with Central DeWitt 54-45

Eldridge North Scott topped Central DeWitt 54-45 in a tough tilt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Central DeWitt and Eldridge North Scott faced off on January 4, 2022 at Eldridge North Scott High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Central DeWitt faced off against Clinton and Eldridge North Scott took on Davenport North on January 12 at Davenport North High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.