Ellis and Central break loose after halftime

The Blue Devils (4-2 overall) did a lot of their damage in the third quarter with their transition game anyway.

Bettendorf, which led by as much as seven in the first half, was still clinging to a 30-29 lead in the middle of the third period when Ellis drove the length of the court for a fast-break layup and teammate John Miller did the same. Bettendorf’s Harrison Bey-Buie countered with a basket before Ellis and Miller combined to complete a 13-2 surge to finish the quarter. Ellis’ steal and dunk made it 42-32 entering the fourth.

Two Ellis free throws and a putback by Kaiden Phillips in the final minute of the game held off one last Bettendorf charge.

"We said at halftime that we felt they had transition opportunities in the first half where they didn’t score," Bettendorf coach Curtis Clark said. "They may not have scored in transition, but we’ve got to tighten that in the second half. … It’s almost like they had to see it to believe it."

The loss dropped Bettendorf to 0-6 (0-2 MAC) for what Clark thinks might be the first time in the school’s history.

But he was encouraged by some things he saw Tuesday, including some contributions from football players who still are blending in with the team. One of those players, Bey-Buie, led the Bulldogs with 10 points.

"I’m not one for moral victories by any means, but I thought we did far more good things than we did bad," Clark said. "That might be the first game we’ve played this year where that’s been the case. We’re still just breaking down on some execution things that we can control."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.