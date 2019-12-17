Ellis and Central break loose after halftime

All it took was one quarter.
The Bettendorf Bulldogs outscored Davenport Central in the first quarter and matched the Blue Devils in the second quarter. They came back and outscored them again in the fourth quarter.
But junior Emarion Ellis and his Central cohorts wreaked more than enough havoc in an electrifying third period to roll to a 51-44 victory over the Bulldogs on Tuesday night at George Marshall Gym, upping their Mississippi Athletic Conference record to 3-0.
"The third quarter saved us," Central coach Craig Wurdinger said. "Emarion had a nice third quarter, hit some 3s and outside shots. We were pretty slow out of the gate, but in the third quarter we did a pretty good job.
"We’ve had some lulls in games, but it hasn’t been for two quarters," Wurdinger added. "I thought in the first half they outhustled us, outrebounded us. They did a good job."
The 6-foot-4 Ellis finished with 25 points after missing only one shot of any kind in the second half. In the first half, he was 1 for 6 from 3-point range.
"Coach just tells me to keep shooting," said Ellis, who added that he and his teammates are still figuring some things out in the halfcourt offense.
"We just have to move the ball more," he said. "We’re not swinging it. There’s just too much one-on-one, but we’ll get that changed."
The Blue Devils (4-2 overall) did a lot of their damage in the third quarter with their transition game anyway.
Bettendorf, which led by as much as seven in the first half, was still clinging to a 30-29 lead in the middle of the third period when Ellis drove the length of the court for a fast-break layup and teammate John Miller did the same. Bettendorf’s Harrison Bey-Buie countered with a basket before Ellis and Miller combined to complete a 13-2 surge to finish the quarter. Ellis’ steal and dunk made it 42-32 entering the fourth.
Two Ellis free throws and a putback by Kaiden Phillips in the final minute of the game held off one last Bettendorf charge.
"We said at halftime that we felt they had transition opportunities in the first half where they didn’t score," Bettendorf coach Curtis Clark said. "They may not have scored in transition, but we’ve got to tighten that in the second half. … It’s almost like they had to see it to believe it."
The loss dropped Bettendorf to 0-6 (0-2 MAC) for what Clark thinks might be the first time in the school’s history.
But he was encouraged by some things he saw Tuesday, including some contributions from football players who still are blending in with the team. One of those players, Bey-Buie, led the Bulldogs with 10 points.
"I’m not one for moral victories by any means, but I thought we did far more good things than we did bad," Clark said. "That might be the first game we’ve played this year where that’s been the case. We’re still just breaking down on some execution things that we can control."