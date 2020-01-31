Ellis and Central rebound from slow start

There were a few minutes in the third quarter Friday night when Davenport Central coach Craig Wurdinger was forced to take star Emarion Ellis out of the game because of foul trouble.

For a brief stretch, his players on the court just sort of passed the ball around as though they were looking for the 6-foot-4 junior.

“I was looking for him, too,’’ Wurdinger joked. “We don’t like to take him out very much because he’s so important to what we do. But then we got him back in there and he did what he does.’’

Ellis fired in eight of his game-high 19 points in the third quarter, including a pair of resounding dunks, and Central recovered from a sluggish start to roll to a 52-42 victory over Bettendorf at the Bulldogs’ gym.

Central (11-4, 9-2 Mississippi Athletic Conference), claimed its fourth straight game and seventh in the past eight, and it did it in familiar fashion: By starting slow and forcing flurries of turnovers.

“We started slow but we started playing better defense and not letting them get the ball into the big guys inside,’’ Ellis said.

They ended up forcing the Bulldogs (4-10, 4-5 MAC) into 23 turnovers.