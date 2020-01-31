Ellis and Central rebound from slow start

There were a few minutes in the third quarter Friday night when Davenport Central coach Craig Wurdinger was forced to take star Emarion Ellis out of the game because of foul trouble.
For a brief stretch, his players on the court just sort of passed the ball around as though they were looking for the 6-foot-4 junior.
“I was looking for him, too,’’ Wurdinger joked. “We don’t like to take him out very much because he’s so important to what we do. But then we got him back in there and he did what he does.’’
Ellis fired in eight of his game-high 19 points in the third quarter, including a pair of resounding dunks, and Central recovered from a sluggish start to roll to a 52-42 victory over Bettendorf at the Bulldogs’ gym.
Central (11-4, 9-2 Mississippi Athletic Conference), claimed its fourth straight game and seventh in the past eight, and it did it in familiar fashion: By starting slow and forcing flurries of turnovers.
“We started slow but we started playing better defense and not letting them get the ball into the big guys inside,’’ Ellis said.
They ended up forcing the Bulldogs (4-10, 4-5 MAC) into 23 turnovers.
“Coach just told us to get in the lanes because they can’t take pressure,’’ Ellis said. “We just started getting up and getting our hands in the passing lanes and creating steals.’’
Led by Lucas Hayes and first-time starter Tynan Numkena, Bettendorf had the upper hand early. The Bulldogs made their first five shots from the field and led by as much as 10 points in the opening quarter.
“We seem to start out a little slow quite a bit of the time,’’ Wurdinger admitted. “They have a big size advantage on us and they did a good job of executing and getting the ball inside.’’
By halftime, the Blue Devils had cut the Bettendorf lead to a single point. Numkena, who scored a season-high 14 points, and Hayes, who added 12, went back to work in the third period and nudged the Bulldogs into a 35-30 lead.
Then the Central comeback began, even before Ellis got back into the game.
John Miller converted a 3-point play and Donovan Wakefield scored a pair of baskets as the Devils finished the quarter with a 9-0 scoring run to open a 39-35 lead.
Ellis took over from there, scoring three quick points to open the fourth quarter. He drove the baseline to throw down a dunk with a minute and 42 seconds remaining to make it 46-40, then added another exclamation point dunk with three seconds to go.
Despite the loss, Bettendorf coach Curtis Clark came away encouraged by the progress his team made this week. The Bulldogs lost an overtime game to first-place North Scott on Tuesday, then gave second-place Central all it could handle.
“I told the guys that,’’ Clark said. “I said, 'Losing sucks but we can’t just be all focused on the result of these games’ … I think other than us, the closest game North Scott has had in the MAC is 18 points. We had that game won with 30 seconds to go. And even in this game we competed from the tip to the buzzer. It is a nice sign. There’s definitely improvement coming.’’
The game was attended by former Bettendorf star DJ Carton, who currently is taking a leave of absence from the Ohio State basketball team.
His presence didn’t escape the attention of Ellis, who admitted Carton is someone he has idolized for a long time.
“I sent him a text on Twitter last year after he swatted one of my shots off the backboard,’’ Ellis said with a smile.