Ellis, Blue Devils win 'ugly' over Falcons

It was frenetic. It was rugged. It was sloppy.
Davenport Central boys basketball coach Craig Wurdinger described it succinctly afterward.
"How ugly was that?" Wurdinger said following Friday night's game against city rival Davenport West.
The Blue Devils could at least smile about it afterward.
Thanks to a dozen fourth-quarter points from Emarion Ellis, Central collected its third consecutive win with a 59-50 decision over West at George Marshall Gymnasium.
"It was an ugly win, but when it is ugly and you can still win, that means something," Ellis said.
Central (7-3, 5-1) turned the ball over 15 times, often took hurried shots and missed half of its 20 free throws.
Still, it found a way.
Ellis, held to eight points through three quarters, scored 10 of Central's final 14 points to help it escape with the win.
The two biggest shots from Ellis came in the closing two minutes.
Clinging to a one-point lead, Central worked the ball around before Dajion Greer drove into the paint and found Ellis. The 6-foot-4 junior knocked in the 3-pointer.
On the ensuing possession, Ellis scored on a drive to the basket to up the margin to six.
"Emarion has that spurtability in him," Wurdinger said. "You don't know when it is going to come out, but I was sure glad it came out in the fourth quarter."
Ellis said that needs to change.
"I've got to stop that," he said. "I've got to start hard from the beginning. I didn't think I was doing what I should be doing to help our team early. I knew if I got going, everybody else would as well."
Kaiden Phillips poured in 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds while John Miller finished with 14 points for Central.
Greer hauled in a game-high 10 rebounds as the Blue Devils remain a game behind league-leading North Scott.
"I don't remember us throwing three passes (on a possession)," Wurdinger said. "Obviously, we were hurrying shots and not very patient. When we did show some composure and patience, we had some success with the offense."
West remains the only winless team in conference play, but coach David Robinson's team made it difficult on Central at times.
The Falcons rallied from an early 18-6 deficit to get within two by halftime. They took the lead on a couple occasions in the second half.
"Right now, it is experience and we're just fighting through it," Robinson said. "We did a great job against these guys, went tooth and nail and took them all the way until the end.
"If we can clean up a few of those turnovers, our results are going to start to change."
West had 21 turnovers, including three on out-of-bounds plays that led to run outs for Central in the fourth quarter.
"A couple of those were the difference in the game," Robinson said. "It woke them up a little bit."
Jamal Winston had 15 points to pace West (2-5, 0-5) while Jermaine Gardner finished with a dozen.
The Blue Devils, meanwhile, can match their longest win streak of the season Tuesday at Assumption.
"This was a big win," Wurdinger said. "When you can win ugly, that's a sign of a good team. I do think we have a good team, but I don't know how good yet."
Ellis concurred.
"We don't like losing and we took a couple before (Christmas)," he said. "We can beat a lot of teams if we play to our potential and keep fighting."