Ellis, Blue Devils win 'ugly' over Falcons

"Emarion has that spurtability in him," Wurdinger said. "You don't know when it is going to come out, but I was sure glad it came out in the fourth quarter."

Ellis said that needs to change.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

"I've got to stop that," he said. "I've got to start hard from the beginning. I didn't think I was doing what I should be doing to help our team early. I knew if I got going, everybody else would as well."

Kaiden Phillips poured in 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds while John Miller finished with 14 points for Central.

Greer hauled in a game-high 10 rebounds as the Blue Devils remain a game behind league-leading North Scott.

"I don't remember us throwing three passes (on a possession)," Wurdinger said. "Obviously, we were hurrying shots and not very patient. When we did show some composure and patience, we had some success with the offense."

West remains the only winless team in conference play, but coach David Robinson's team made it difficult on Central at times.

The Falcons rallied from an early 18-6 deficit to get within two by halftime. They took the lead on a couple occasions in the second half.