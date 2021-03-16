Ellis, Cornilsen top IPSWA all-state teams

Emarion Ellis saved his best for the biggest stage.

In a season where the Davenport Assumption senior missed 11 games with injury, Ellis flourished in March when the Knights needed him most.

Ellis, a Texas signee, was named to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association's all-state first team in Class 3A today.

The 6-foot-5 Ellis averaged 18.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

In last week's state tournament, Ellis had 25 points in a quarterfinal victory over Dallas Center-Grimes and followed with a career-high 33 points in the semifinal setback to top-ranked Ballard.

"Emarion has an incredible feel for the game, he's able to get by people and makes great decisions," Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick said. "I don't think he's scratched the surface on how good he can be yet.

"Once he works on his body and works to be a little more consistent of a shooter, the sky is the limit for him. It was a joy to be around him and have a chance to coach him this year."

It was the second all-state honor for Ellis, who was a third-team selection in 4A last year when he played for Davenport Central.