Ellis, Cornilsen top IPSWA all-state teams

Emarion Ellis saved his best for the biggest stage.
In a season where the Davenport Assumption senior missed 11 games with injury, Ellis flourished in March when the Knights needed him most.
Ellis, a Texas signee, was named to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association's all-state first team in Class 3A today.
The 6-foot-5 Ellis averaged 18.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
In last week's state tournament, Ellis had 25 points in a quarterfinal victory over Dallas Center-Grimes and followed with a career-high 33 points in the semifinal setback to top-ranked Ballard.
"Emarion has an incredible feel for the game, he's able to get by people and makes great decisions," Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick said. "I don't think he's scratched the surface on how good he can be yet.
"Once he works on his body and works to be a little more consistent of a shooter, the sky is the limit for him. It was a joy to be around him and have a chance to coach him this year."
It was the second all-state honor for Ellis, who was a third-team selection in 4A last year when he played for Davenport Central.
Easton Valley post Kaleb Cornilsen earned first-team honors in 1A for the second consecutive season.
The 6-5 Cornilsen was among the top scorers in his class at 23.3 points per game and hauled in 9.7 rebounds per contest for a River Hawks team which went 22-1 and lost in overtime of the state quarterfinals.
Davenport North's Jayden Houston was a second-team choice in 4A for the second straight year.
Off to play at Division II Minot State, Houston registered 16.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per tilt while shooting better than 60% from the field. The Mississippi Athletic Conference's player of the year had a season-high 27 points in a win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson in December.
Camanche's Zach Erwin and Wapello's Maddox Griffin were voted to the second team in 2A and 1A, respectively.
Erwin was the Indians' leading scorer at 15 points per game along with averaging 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He helped Camanche reach the state tournament for the second straight year and third time in five seasons.
Griffin led a 16-win Wapello squad in points, rebounds, assists and steals.
Wilton sophomore Caden Kirkman was a third-team selection in 2A.
Tucker DeVries, one of four Division I prospects in the starting lineup for 4A state champion Waukee, was selected as Iowa's Mr. Basketball.
DeVries led the Warriors in scoring at 18.5 points per game while averaging 6.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. Signed to play for his father, Darian DeVries, at Drake University next season, DeVries also had offers from Iowa State, Creighton and Oregon.
He is the first Mr. Basketball recipient in Iowa to continue his career at Drake out of high school.
IPSWA all-state teams
Class 4A
First team
Omaha Biliew, so., Waukee; Tucker DeVries, sr., Waukee; Josh Dix, jr., Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln; Michael Duax, sr., Dubuque Hempstead; Tamin Lipsey, jr., Ames; Ryan Riggs, sr., Dowling Catholic; Payton Sandfort, sr., Waukee; Landon Wolf, sr., Cedar Falls
Second team
Jayden Houston, sr., Davenport North; Trey Campbell, jr., Cedar Falls; Jaron Crews, sr., Ankeny Centennial; Steven Kramer, jr., Johnston; Trey Lewis, jr., Johnston; Caleb Schlaak, sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Ty Walker, sr., West Des Moines Valley; DaVares Whitaker, jr., Sioux City East
Class 3A
First team
Emarion Ellis, sr., Davenport Assumption; Ryan Blum, sr., Glenwood; Connor Drew, sr., Ballard; Andrew Formanek, sr., Clear Lake; Keaton Kutcher, sr., Mount Vernon; Grant Nelson, sr., Pella; Luke Rankin, sr., Dallas Center-Grimes; Justin Recker, sr., Monticello
Second team
Cole Glasgow, jr., Dallas Center-Grimes; Ashton Hermann, jr., Ballard; Kyle Kelley, sr., West Delaware; Jake Layman, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Karl Miller, sr., Pella; Kieren Nichols, sr., Knoxville; Karter Petzenhauser, jr., Spencer; Christian Withrow, sr., Clear Creek Amana
Class 2A
First team
Cooper DeJean, sr., OABCIG; Marcus Kelderman, sr., Boyden-Hull; Lucas Lorenzen, jr., Okoboji; Jayden Mackie, jr., Aplington-Parkersburg; Camden Schroeder, sr., East Sac County; Karson Sharar, sr., Iowa Falls Alden; Tanner Te Slaa, jr., Boyden-Hull; Ty Van Essen, jr., Western Christian
Second team
Zach Erwin, jr., Camanche; Padraig Gallagher, so., Dyersville Beckman; Raydden Grobe, jr., AHSTW; Brennan Holder, sr., South Central Calhoun; Carson Lienau, jr., Jesup; Zach Lutmer, so., Central Lyon; Kyler Mathias, sr., Denver; Grant Veenstra, sr., Des Moines Christian
Third team (local only)
Caden Kirkman, so., Wilton
Class 1A
First team
Kaleb Cornilsen, sr., Easton Valley; Kayden Ames, sr., West Fork; Trey Baker, sr., Martensdale-St. Marys; Austin Hilmer, jr., North Linn; Alex Koppes, sr., Springville; Dashawn Linnen, sr., Lake Mills; Trey Shearer, sr., Montezuma; Angelo Winkel, sr., Algona Garrigan
Second team
Maddox Griffin, jr., Wapello; Keaten Bonderson, so., LeMars Gehlen; Taurice Grant, sr., Meskwaki Settlement; Manny Hammonds, jr., Des Moines Grand View Christian; Tate Haughenbury, so., North Linn; Carson Michels, sr., Bellevue Marquette; Blaise Porter, so., New London; Cole Watts, sr., Montezuma
Mr. Basketball -- Tucker DeVries (Waukee)