Ellis' return leads Knights to win

Ellis scored 11 of his team-high 15 points in the first two quarters. He only played a small portion of the third quarter with the home team in firm control of the game. He finished with six rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals.

“I just feel really blessed to be out here because I wasn’t sure if I was going to play again (this season),” Ellis said. “I wasn’t supposed to come back. But it is an amazing feeling.”

Ellis broke a bone in his left hand in a close win over Davenport Central on Jan. 8. The initial idea was he would be back for the last few weeks of the season but it was still up in the air until Monday when he was medically cleared to play. Ellis did play with a brace on his hand but he said it felt OK. He did only go 1-for-9 from the 3-point line.

“It felt fine, I just couldn’t knock down shots,” Ellis added.

Despite a rough shooting night, his presence on the court seemed to turn the Knights (14-6 overall, 12-5 MAC) into a different team.