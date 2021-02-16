Ellis' return leads Knights to win

Welcome back, Emarion Ellis.
The Assumption boys basketball player returned from a 39-day absence because of a hand injury and gave a jolt to his teammates as the Knights sprinted past Bettendorf, 53-31, on Tuesday night in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.
Ellis played like he was trying to make up for all the lost time in the first three minutes of the game. He scored the home team’s first seven points, grabbed three rebounds and blocked a shot. He had the crowd on its feet on the third possession of the game.
After a Matt Tallman steal, Tallman threw an alley-oop pass from beyond the 3-point line that Ellis skyed and slammed down with one hand, sending his teammates in the bench area into a celebrating frenzy.
“I just put one finger up as a signal to Matt and he threw it,” Ellis said of the dynamite play. “Best feeling in the world.”
Ellis’ effort seemed to energize the entire Assumption team, which played smothering defense and hammered the Bulldogs on the boards in the first half. The Knights led 10-7 after one quarter but pushed the advantage to 26-9 by halftime, thanks to forcing six Bulldog turnovers and holding the visitors without a field goal on eight attempts.
The winners also outrebounded Bettendorf 20-9 in the first half, including nine offensive rebounds which led to 12 second-chance points.
Ellis scored 11 of his team-high 15 points in the first two quarters. He only played a small portion of the third quarter with the home team in firm control of the game. He finished with six rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals.
“I just feel really blessed to be out here because I wasn’t sure if I was going to play again (this season),” Ellis said. “I wasn’t supposed to come back. But it is an amazing feeling.”
Ellis broke a bone in his left hand in a close win over Davenport Central on Jan. 8. The initial idea was he would be back for the last few weeks of the season but it was still up in the air until Monday when he was medically cleared to play. Ellis did play with a brace on his hand but he said it felt OK. He did only go 1-for-9 from the 3-point line.
“It felt fine, I just couldn’t knock down shots,” Ellis added.
Despite a rough shooting night, his presence on the court seemed to turn the Knights (14-6 overall, 12-5 MAC) into a different team.
“The definition of a good player is, you make everyone around you better,” Knights coach Matt Fitzpatrick said. “Our team was just much more aggressive defensively. We were able to play faster and with a lot of energy. We’re just excited to get him back, especially when we weren’t sure if it was going to happen. Guys were just anxious and excited to get him back.”
Tyler Maro finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds, including nine rebounds in the first half, which was part of that domination on the glass. Noah Mack and J.J. Stratman each had 10 points and Tallman finished with four steals.
The Bulldogs were only down 37-22 after three quarters. However, Maro scored inside, Stratman hit a 3-pointer and Mack scored on two strong drives, including a three-point play, to hit the Bulldogs (3-9 overall and MAC) with a 10-0 run and put things out of reach at 47-22.
Freshman Caden Wilkins led Bettendorf with 13 points and five rebounds but no other Bulldog had more than 5 points. Bettendorf also lost 19 turnovers during the contest.
“With Ellis in the lineup, (Assumption) is the most potent, efficient offense in the MAC,” Bulldogs coach Curtis Clark said. “Obviously with our turnovers, you give them extra possessions and we gave up too many offensive rebounds. You give a team with that kind of scoring power extra chances, you are going to be in trouble.”
As for any kind of message that Ellis’ return might send to the rest of Class 3A with the playoffs on the horizon, he kept it simple.
“Just watch out,” Ellis said.