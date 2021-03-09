Ellis shines in state debut, fuels Knights into semifinals

DES MOINES — He made 3-pointers. He beat multiple defenders off the dribble and scored at the rim. He set up shots for his teammates. He blocked shots. He had steals. He never came off the court.
Davenport Assumption senior Emarion Ellis had his fingerprints all over Tuesday afternoon's Iowa Class 3A quarterfinal.
In his state tournament debut, Ellis filled the stat sheet as Assumption handled fourth-seeded Dallas Center-Grimes 56-42 at Wells Fargo Arena.
“I’ve seen him in practice and I’ve seen him in games, but this might be the best I’ve ever seen him play,” teammate J.J. Stratman said.
Ellis had a game-high 25 points, seven rebounds, five assists, four blocks and three steals.
Maybe the most impressive number was just one turnover in 32 minutes.
“I’ve said it before, but I think Emarion is the best player in the state,” Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick said of the 6-foot-5 Texas signee. “That was a pretty complete game. He had complete control the whole time, and as a coach, it is a pretty good feeling having a guy out there with the ball in his hands that much that is that composed and making those type of decisions.”
The win launches Assumption into the semifinals for the 11th time in program history and the first since 2013. The Knights (19-6) meet top-seeded Ballard (24-1) at 2 p.m. Thursday.
“Before we even went out there, I knew we were going to win that game,” Ellis said. “We were too locked in. I just felt like we wanted it more.”
Ellis scored eight of Assumption’s first 10 points and tossed in 14 in the opening half. He tallied two of the Knights’ first three baskets in the third quarter. He made two more field goals to start the fourth.
“Especially on a stage like this, that was one of the better games I’ve seen,” senior guard Dayne Hodge said. “To have that type of player who can get the ball, calm things down and dissect a defense, it is nice.”
Ellis, who missed 11 games during the season with an injury, made 9 of 18 shots (three 3-pointers) and matched his season-high point total.
“It was a different (experience), but I wasn’t worried about that,” Ellis said. “I was just trying to win the game.
“I played pretty (well), but it wasn’t my best.”
When Ellis wasn’t scoring, he was facilitating.
“I’m just trying to find what’s best for my teammates,” Ellis stated. “Once I do that, everything else opens up for me. I just try to put my teammates in a good situation before I do.”
Stratman joined Ellis in double figures with 14 points off the bench. It was his second consecutive double-digit scoring game.
It was Assumption’s improvement on defense and on the glass in the second half that ultimately allowed them to advance.
DCG (20-4) scored 29 points in the first half to stay in reach, but it was limited to four field goals and 22% shooting in the final two quarters. The Knights also outrebounded the Mustangs 15-8 after intermission.
“The ability they have to put the ball on the floor, those guys were a little bit faster than we really even anticipated,” Fitzpatrick said, “and they run some really good stuff. When they went into their actions, I thought we were hugging their guys way too much and allowing them to get in deep.
“At halftime, we talked about staying in the gaps and making them make contested 10- to 15-footers. We did a good job of making them shoot contested shots.”
For a second straight game, Assumption silenced a Division I recruit.
After limiting Mount Vernon’s Keaton Kutcher to six points in the substate final, DCG’s Cole Glasgow, with offers from several Summit League programs, was held to eight points on just seven shots.
“We’re locked in defensively,” Hodge said. “Offense, you can’t rely on always making shots, but defense is something you can control game in and game out.”
The challenge gets steeper.
Ballard, which rolled past Clear Lake by 23 points in its quarterfinal, has won 20 in a row. It is the top scoring team in the 3A field at 72.4 points per game.
“We feel like we have a good team, all the pieces and everything we need to do some damage here,” Fitzpatrick said. “I thought our guys settled in and played good basketball for 32 minutes.
“We came down here to win a tournament. I told our guys to enjoy this, have fun and remember why we’re here. Each game gets more important and bigger, but I’m happy these kids are getting a chance to experience it.”
Assumption 56, Dallas Center-Grimes 42
ASSUMPTION (19-6) -- Dayne Hodge 2-6 0-0 5, Emarion Ellis 9-18 4-5 25, Noah Mack 3-8 0-0 6, Matt Tallman 1-2 2-2 4, Tyler Maro 1-2 0-0 2, Owen Hamel 0-0 0-0 0, Jay Costello 0-0 0-0 0, Finn Oppenheimer 0-0 0-0 0, J.J. Stratman 5-6 2-3 14. Totals 21-42 8-10 56.
DALLAS CENTER-GRIMES (20-4) -- Bo Huston 1-4 2-2 5, Luke Rankin 4-11 4-6 13, Cole Glasgow 3-7 2-2 8, Jackson Jones 1-5 0-0 3, Alex Thomas 5-9 1-1 11, Blake Perrin 0-1 0-0 0, Troy Peitzman 0-0 2-2 2, Seth Chumbley 0-0 0-0 0, Traeton Simmons 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-38 11-13 42.
Assumption;18;15;9;14;--;56
Dallas Center-Grimes;16;13;6;7;--;42
3-point goals -- Assumption 6-17 (Ellis 3-7, Stratman 2-3, Hodge 1-3, Mack 0-3, Tallman 0-1); DCG 3-11 (Jones 1-3, Rankin 1-2, Huston 1-2, Glasgow 0-2, Perrin 0-1, Simmons 0-1). Rebounds -- Assumption 23 (Maro 7, Ellis 7); DCG 23 (Glasgow 5). Assists -- Assumption 7 (Ellis 5); DCG 8 (Rankin 5). Turnovers -- Assumption 8, DCG 12. Total fouls -- Assumption 10, DCG 14. Fouled out -- Huston.