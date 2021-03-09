Ellis shines in state debut, fuels Knights into semifinals

“Before we even went out there, I knew we were going to win that game,” Ellis said. “We were too locked in. I just felt like we wanted it more.”

Ellis scored eight of Assumption’s first 10 points and tossed in 14 in the opening half. He tallied two of the Knights’ first three baskets in the third quarter. He made two more field goals to start the fourth.

“Especially on a stage like this, that was one of the better games I’ve seen,” senior guard Dayne Hodge said. “To have that type of player who can get the ball, calm things down and dissect a defense, it is nice.”

Ellis, who missed 11 games during the season with an injury, made 9 of 18 shots (three 3-pointers) and matched his season-high point total.

“It was a different (experience), but I wasn’t worried about that,” Ellis said. “I was just trying to win the game.

“I played pretty (well), but it wasn’t my best.”

When Ellis wasn’t scoring, he was facilitating.

“I’m just trying to find what’s best for my teammates,” Ellis stated. “Once I do that, everything else opens up for me. I just try to put my teammates in a good situation before I do.”