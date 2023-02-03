Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep beat the odds by rallying for a 59-32 win against Springville at Springville High on February 3 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The last time Springville and Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep played in a 70-48 game on December 11, 2021. Click here for a recap.

Recently on January 27, Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep squared off with Calamus-Wheatland in a basketball game. For results, click here.

