Erie-Prophetstown boys race to postseason-opening win over Alleman

PROPHETSTOWN — The Erie-Prophetstown Panthers stormed into the postseason with a resounding victory over the Alleman Pioneers on Saturday night at Prophetstown High School.

The 95-43 victory launched Erie-Prophetstown (15-9 on the season) into the second round of the Class 2A Riverdale Regional where they will face Rockridge at Riverdale High School in Port Byron at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

For Coach Ryan Winckler’s Panthers, the outcome was never in doubt as they ran out to a 17-4 lead early in the first quarter and refused to let up on the gas. Erie-Prophetstown led 27-7 after the first period and by the score of 50-16 at halftime.

“It was important for us to establish momentum early, and once our shots started to drop, our guys were able to develop confidence, and I was proud of the way we eliminated mistakes and effectively worked our game-plan,” Winckler said.

Junior Caleb Naftzger and senior Kolby Franks had strong offensive performances in the first half for the Panthers, with Naftzger contributing 15 points, and Franks putting up 13 in leading the way for the victors.

Eight players scored in the first half for Erie-Prophetstown, and the Panthers knocked down seven 3-pointers in the half, two by Franks, two by senior Conner Meadows, and one each by Naftzger, senior Mason Misfeldt and junior Jack Minssen.

“We have multiple players who can put up big numbers for us, and it was nice to see the ball distribution and the way our guys crashed the boards for offensive rebounds in the first half, and the fact that we played nearly turnover-free was one of our major goals coming into the game,” said Winckler.

Alleman’s season ended with an overall record of 0-28, but Coach Larry Oronzio was proud of the effort put forth by his young team.

“Our guys showed so much improvement in their skill level from the start of the season," Oronzio said. "It may not always show playing in our tough conference, but we did not quit and stayed positive every step of the way.”

The Panthers were able to clear their bench for the majority of the second half and provide valuable minutes to role players, something Winckler believes is vital in the postseason.

“We had a great overall team win, with contributions up and down the line-up, and that is so important, when players are injured or in foul trouble, as coaches we want to be confident in every player on our roster, and I was proud of our effort tonight,” Winkler said.

Erie-Prophetstown placed three players in double figures for the game. Franks followed-up his first half performance with an excellent third quarter, and led all scorers with 21 points, including two 3-pointers, and also contributed five rebounds. Naftzger tallied 15 points and five rebounds for the Panthers, and Misfeldt poured in 11 points. Senior Braxton Froeliger made his presence known in the second half for E-P, with three 3-pointers for 9 points.

The Pioneers were led by senior Noah Brinkman with 10 points. Senior Jackson Praet contributed nine points of three 3-pointers.

The Panthers next challenge involves taking on Three Rivers Conference rival Rockridge for the third time this season.

“We’ve had two tough losses against Rockridge this season in conference play, so it was important to build the confidence and momentum we will need for a tough battle next Wednesday,” said Winckler. “We have several days to practice and form strategy to keep the postseason alive this year, and that is our goal.”

