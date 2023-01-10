Erie-Prophetstown collects skin-tight win against Morrison 49-42

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Erie-Prophetstown defeated Morrison 49-42 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 27, Erie-Prophetstown faced off against Lena-Winslow and Morrison took on Aledo Mercer County on December 27 at Morrison High School. For more, click here.
