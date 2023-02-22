Riding a wave of production, Erie-Prophetstown surfed over Spring Valley Hall 65-48 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 22.

The last time Erie-Prophetstown and Spring Valley Hall played in a 71-53 game on Feb. 5, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 18, Erie-Prophetstown faced off against Orion . For more, click here. Spring Valley Hall took on Port Byron Riverdale on Feb. 14 at Spring Valley Hall High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.