Erie-Prophetstown ekes out victory against Monmouth-Roseville 44-42

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Erie-Prophetstown passed in a 44-42 victory at Monmouth-Roseville's expense on January 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Monmouth-Roseville and Erie-Prophetstown faced off on January 25, 2022 at Monmouth-Roseville High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Erie-Prophetstown faced off against Port Byron Riverdale and Monmouth-Roseville took on Port Byron Riverdale on January 17 at Monmouth-Roseville High School. For a full recap, click here.
