With little to no wiggle room, Erie-Prophetstown nosed past Aledo Mercer County 46-43 in Illinois boys basketball on Feb. 23.

In recent action on Feb. 18, Erie-Prophetstown faced off against Orion. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.