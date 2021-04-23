Ewen 'honored, humbled' to be next Assumption coach

In his time at North, Ewen won 57 games. The 2017-18 season was his best with a 16-7 record, one that ended in the substate semifinal against Muscatine.

When Ewen stepped into the job at North, he was 28 years old. He's 36 now and has learned plenty from his previous experiences.

"We really did some things well, did some things wrong and I learned so much at North," said Ewen, a father of five. "There was a lot of trial and error from top to bottom and how to run a feeder program system.

"Now being around another coach as an assistant, you learn different techniques, how to train, when to take time off and Xs and Os. All of those things are going to benefit me going forward."

Assumption was 19-7 and reached the Iowa Class 3A state semifinals this past winter. Earlier this month, Fitzpatrick submitted his resignation after 90 victories in six seasons.

In the coming days and weeks, Ewen will assemble his staff.

"I'll reach out to the guys we have now," Ewen said. "I would love to have them all back. With the change in guard, we'll see where each of them are at and if that will happen."