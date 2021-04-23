Ewen 'honored, humbled' to be next Assumption coach

Davenport Assumption is keeping it in the family. Again.
Joe Ewen, a 2003 graduate of Assumption, was named Friday as the program's next boys basketball coach.
Ewen will be the fourth consecutive Assumption alum to lead its boys basketball program, joining Joe Barrer, Andy Craig and Matt Fitzpatrick.
The head coach at Davenport North from 2013-19, Ewen was an assistant on Fitzpatrick's staff this past season.
"Completely honored, humbled and just excited," Ewen said. "Obviously, Assumption means a lot to me. My dad is in the Hall of Fame there, my brother won a state title there, I played in two state (basketball) tournaments there and now my son goes there.
"It is great to go home and lead a program that has meant a lot to me. It is a true homecoming."
Ewen coached the Assumption freshman squad from 2009-11 and the sophomore team in 2012-13 before leaving for North.
At some point, Ewen wanted to coach at his alma mater.
"It was the reason I got into coaching and started coaching," Ewen said. "When I left to get a head coaching position, I always had my eye on a chance to come back some day. When this opportunity came about, I jumped at it because this is something I've always wanted."
In his time at North, Ewen won 57 games. The 2017-18 season was his best with a 16-7 record, one that ended in the substate semifinal against Muscatine.
When Ewen stepped into the job at North, he was 28 years old. He's 36 now and has learned plenty from his previous experiences.
"We really did some things well, did some things wrong and I learned so much at North," said Ewen, a father of five. "There was a lot of trial and error from top to bottom and how to run a feeder program system.
"Now being around another coach as an assistant, you learn different techniques, how to train, when to take time off and Xs and Os. All of those things are going to benefit me going forward."
Assumption was 19-7 and reached the Iowa Class 3A state semifinals this past winter. Earlier this month, Fitzpatrick submitted his resignation after 90 victories in six seasons.
In the coming days and weeks, Ewen will assemble his staff.
"I'll reach out to the guys we have now," Ewen said. "I would love to have them all back. With the change in guard, we'll see where each of them are at and if that will happen."
Ewen believes the foundation is in place for the Knights to maintain their success with Noah Mack, J.J. Stratman and Jay Costello serving as the nucleus. Mack was Assumption's second-leading scorer this past season.
"I already know the staff and administration, so I can really hit the ground running," Ewen said. "I don't feel like we're playing catch-up at all.
"The thing Assumption has always done well is having those high expectations. The kids embrace that, the staff and administration embrace that. We'll keep that mentality and keep kids striving for their goals of a state championship and a MAC title."