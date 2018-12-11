Davenport Assumption and Davenport West left the court Tuesday night with very different feelings.
While Assumption came out on the winning side of a 59-51 Mississippi Athletic Conference contest, it wasn't satisfied with its first victory of the season.
West, having lost its first three games by 20 or more points, went into the locker room after the 90-minute grudge match feeling vibrant.
Those emotions were felt by what transpired in the final eight minutes at West High School.
The Knights led by 17 points with five minutes remaining, then within a blink of an eye, saw it dwindle to 10, then into single digits.
After turning the ball over three combined times in the first three quarters, Assumption coughed it up six times that energized both the Falcons and their home crowd.
“We need to be tougher and play winning basketball,” Knights head coach Matt Fitzpatrick said. “It’s doing the little things.”
West put together a 10-0 run that turned a double-digit deficit into a six point game. And it could’ve continued.
Malik Westerfield missed a corner 3 in the final 2 minutes that would’ve made it a four-point game. After a rebound and foul, the senior guard split a pair of free throws to make it 54-48.
“If that shot would have fallen, we definitely would’ve won this game,” Westerfield said.
Dylan Peeters made a layup to push the lead back to eight. Zach Trevino nailed his only 3 to make it 56-51 with under a minute left. The Falcons didn’t score again as Sean Peeters made three free throws to seal the win for Assumption.
West outscored Assumption 21-10 in the final quarter.
“Our guys are going to fight,” Falcons head coach David Robinson said. “We weren’t looking at the score, we just fought and finally things started going our way. They went out there and they battled.
“It was a good game.”
Dylan Peeters, who had a game-high 23 points to go along with 10 rebounds, knows this is a learning step for a Knights squad that lost its first three games by 11 combined points.
“We can’t give up easy layups,” he said. “We really need to clean a lot of stuff up. We think we can be a lot better and play a lot smoother.”
Even Fitzpatrick noted a game like this wouldn’t have been won if they played one of the undefeated teams in the conference.
“We’re probably not competitive in that game,” Fitzpatrick added.
Assumption (1-3, 1-2 MAC) felt very good about themselves in the second period.
Thanks to an active zone defense and easy shots on the inside and perimeter, the Knights outscored West 20-3 that carried into a 30-15 halftime cushion.
“We picked up the intensity defensively,” Peeters said. “Got into a little momentum and it carried over into the offense.”
West (0-4, 0-3) clawed back in the third before Assumption used an 11-2 run to push the lead back to 19. It was the largest lead of the game for either side.
Sean Peeters poured in 19 and Anthony Valainis registered nine points and eight caroms. No other player had more than six points.
Westerfield had a double-double - 16 points and 10 rebounds - to lead the Falcons. John Michael Thornton chipped in nine points.