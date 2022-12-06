Falcons get defensive and roll in MAC boys' hoops opener

Right from the opening tip Tuesday night, Davenport West made life tough for Clinton in both teams' Mississippi Athletic Conference boys' basketball opener.

Smothering the River Kings defensively, the Falcons forced them into 12 first-quarter turnovers, and that set the tone for the rest of the evening as the Falcons rolled to a decisive 76-39 home victory on Dave Wessel Court.

"Tonight was a total team effort," said West coach David Robinson. "We did things right. We came out a bit flat, but once our defense got us going, things started to move a little better."

Defensively, the Falcons (1-1, 1-0 MAC) did not let Clinton (0-3, 0-1) breathe all night. West forced the River Kings into 40 turnovers and came up with 27 steals.

Junior guard Jermilyn Gardner set the pace in the latter category with eight steals to go with 11 points and five rebounds. Senior forward Landon Winston followed with five steals in addition to 13 points.

"We preach defense all day in practice, and we were glad to see it show up (Tuesday night)," Gardner said. "We were just playing good defense. We watch a lot of film and we were very well-prepared."

While Clinton's 6-foot-8 senior center Lucas Weiner scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half and added nine rebounds, the Falcons kept the rest of the River Kings in total check.

"We try to shut off their biggest player," said Gardner, "but he (Weiner) is big, so he was going to get his points. Tonight was a total team win, and we're glad to get it. This means a lot."

Despite the turnovers, Clinton hung close to West in the opening quarter, trailing 17-13 after a Weiner three-point play in the period's closing seconds. The River Kings kept it close in the early portion of the second quarter.

But with Gardner and Cailen Shadrick (eight points) combining for 12 second-period points, the Falcons reeled off 10 straight points to open up a 31-17 lead, extending it to 42-25 by halftime.

"In the first half, we had a little bit of nerves and getting used to everything," said Robinson. "The second half, we did a whole lot better job on defense, and that turned everything around for us. It was like night and day."

In keeping with the team effort emphasized by both Robinson and Gardner, West was able to spread the wealth offensively.

Along with Gardner and Winston, junior forward Idris Thomas hit double figures for the hosts by finishing with a game-high 19 points. Davante Bradford chipped in with 12 points and also had a team-best seven rebounds.

"This is a good start for us," Robinson said. "There's still some stuff to work on; defensively, we're still a work in progress."

But for now, the Falcons will savor Tuesday's performance before getting ready for Friday night's drive over to George Marshall Gymnasium to face Davenport Central.

"We'll enjoy this game tonight," said Robinson, "and then we'll get back to work and get ready for Friday."