Davenport West didn’t let a last-minute rally in regulation go to waste Tuesday.

The Falcons overcame a five-point deficit in the final 38 seconds of regulation to force overtime, then put the ball in the hands of the only senior in its starting lineup to finish off a 64-57 Mississippi Athletic Conference boys basketball victory over North Scott.

Playing in his final regular-season home game for West, Landon Winston scored six of his game-high 22 points in overtime to lift the Falcons to their third straight victory.

“He played like a senior, battling for rebounds, going strong to the basket. He made some big plays for us," West coach David Robinson said. “His teammates rallied off of him, and he did a great job of leading us."

Winston credited the Falcons’ teamwork and defense for making the ultimate difference.

“We knew this was going to be a tough game. That’s a good team we played and it took all of us working together to make it happen," Winston said. “We got down early, but we turned it around on defense. That’s where it started."

The Falcons trailed 21-11 after the opening quarter but held the Lancers to six points in the second quarter to cut the North Scott lead to 27-22 at the break before rallying.

West opened the third quarter on an 11-3 spree, taking its first lead of the game when Jermilyn Gardner hit a pair of free throws to push the Falcons in front 31-30 with 6 minutes, 11 seconds remaining.

Winston provided West a bit of a margin less than a minute later, fouled as he hit a 3-point basket with 5:17 left. While he missed the free throw that followed, he scored off of an offensive rebound and the Falcons led 38-32.

North Scott rallied to regain a lead midway through the fourth quarter, tying the game at 44-44 on a Cash Bowe basket and taking a lead on a 3-pointer by Tyler Watkins with 4:32 remaining.

“We fought our way back into it after not playing well in the second quarter but we gave up too many offensive rebounds and missed too many free throws. That was a struggle all night," said Lancers coach Dave McLaughlin, referencing his team’s 11-for-18 game at the line.

Winston tied the game at 47-47 on a putback with 2:07 to go before Kavon Phillips scored two of his team-high 19 points and Brennan Reid knocked down his second 3-pointer of the final quarter to give the Lancers a 52-47 lead with 38 seconds remaining in the fourth.

Gardner, who finished with 17 points, knocked down a 3-pointer to pull the Falcons within two and after North Scott (15-5, 12-5 MAC) missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity on the ensuing possession, West’s Cleo Grandberry scored on a drive with just under one second remaining to even the score at 52-52 and force overtime.

Winston answered a basket by Phillips in the opening minute of overtime, then hit two free throws to put West (12-8, 12-5) ahead to stay at 56-54 with 2:39 left.

Davante Bradford eventually secured the win, finishing off a 12-point game with four free throws in the final 24 seconds.

“I’m proud of the way our guys kept at it. We settled down after the first quarter, stopped settling for threes and that made a big difference," Robinson said.

“It was a playoff, postseason type of game, had that kind of feel. We had a lot of guys step up. Davante Bradford and the other guys on our bench came in and played well. We needed them. This time of year, that’s what it takes."