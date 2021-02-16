Falcons' seniors make night memorable

Davenport West’s seniors were not going to be denied a victory in their final home game of the season.

The Falcons started five seniors — and two more came off the bench in the early minutes — and began the game by making their first nine shots from the floor to jump all over visiting Clinton on senior night. West rolled to a 75-53 Mississippi Athletic Conference win on Tuesday evening.

“Coming out hot early, that was big for us,” said John Miller, who scored nine of his game-high 19 points in the first quarter to help the Falcons get out to the early lead. “We wanted to come out and play with intensity because we hadn’t had any of that lately. We got our confidence going.”

West (7-6, 6-6 MAC), which had lost four of its previous five games, had struggled to make shots in those losses. But that wasn’t a problem on Tuesday night. Miller and Diontray Whitney sank 3-pointers, and Aldane Barrett made a layup that put the Falcons up 8-4. After Whitney hit another 3, Miller went coast to coast for a layup, and then scored on a nifty up-and-under move.

Barrett scored two more baskets inside, including a two-handed dunk, and John Michael Thornton also scored in the post. A pair of free throws by Miller put West ahead 23-12 after one quarter.