After five consecutive losses to start the year, three against state-ranked competition, the Davenport West boys’ basketball team needed something positive to jump-start its season.
The Falcons found it Saturday morning at the Genesis Shootout.
West scored 16 of the game’s first 18 points and withstood a Riverdale surge in the final quarter to register a 72-65 victory at Augustana College’s Carver Center.
“We’ve been in heavyweight fights since we started the season,” said West’s David Robinson, who earned his first win as head coach. “Those guys (in our locker room) are happy. This is a big deal, a relief that we got one. Now, they’ve seen it and the mentality is we can keep doing this.”
Zach Trevino paced four Falcons in double figures with 15 points. It was the highest scoring contest in 137 all-time games at the Genesis Shootout.
West made its first seven shots and was 17 of 24 from the field in the opening half, just two misses from inside the 3-point line.
“We came out and knocked shots down,” Trevino said. “Everybody was contributing. We were getting the ball up the court, kicking it out to wide-open guys or feeding it into the post. Everybody was doing their job.”
The Falcons have faced a daunting schedule in the opening three weeks — Class 3A second-ranked Maquoketa, 4A fifth-ranked Davenport Central and sixth-ranked Bettendorf. They also have played Davenport Assumption and Pleasant Valley.
“We’re young and we’re growing,” Trevino said. “This was a good step in the right direction with the tough schedule we’ve got in the MAC.”
Jamil Haymond tallied 14 points while Aldane Barrett contributed 11 points and nine rebounds. John Michael Thornton finished with 10 points and five boards.
West shot 61.7 percent from the field. Thanks to 36 points in the paint, the Falcons extended the lead to as many as 25 points late in the third quarter.
The Rams, coming off a win over Knoxville on Friday night, didn’t make a substitution until the final 90 seconds of the first half. West, meanwhile, used 10 players consistently.
“We got worn down a little bit at the end of the first half,” Riverdale coach Brad Dunlap said. “I probably should have subbed a little bit more in the beginning to give rest.”
Even with a shortened bench, Riverdale (6-7) rallied in the fourth quarter.
Spurred by a game-high 33 points from Carter Wainwright, the Rams scored the first 12 points of the final period and trimmed the deficit to six with 19.4 seconds left. West had 10 of its 26 turnovers in the closing period.
It was an unfamiliar position for West, which has been chasing opponents in the fourth quarter this year.
Trevino admitted West became complacent.
“The scoreboard was in our heads,” Haymond said. “We were looking up at the scoreboard instead of playing the game out.”
Dunlap admired the fight of his team, which also received 16 points and five rebounds from Anthony Ruthey.
“You’re never pleased to be down that much, but for us to show the heart to come back and not give up was important,” he said. “It really shows our toughness going forward.”
Trevino made three free throws in the final 20 seconds to help West win its third game at the Genesis Shootout in the last four years after not winning here the first 21 times.
“We had different guys do different things at different times that we needed them to do,” Robinson said. “First win, I’m happy. This is a great place to win at, and we’re looking for more.”
Davenport West 72, Riverdale 65
RIVERDALE (6-7) — Karson Smeltzly 2-7 0-3 4, Anthony Ruthey 6-13 4-4 16, Zach Antolik 0-2 3-4 3, Carter Wainwright 12-26 4-6 33, Jacob Meloan 2-7 0-0 4, Gabe Willems 0-1 0-0 0, Gannon Haskins 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 24-59 11-17 65.
WEST (1-5) — John Michael Thornton 3-4 4-5 10, Jamil Haymond 7-7 0-0 14, Aldane Barrett 5-6 1-4 11, Malik Westerfield 1-4 1-2 3, Zach Trevino 5-9 3-4 15, Nasir Beechum 3-7 3-3 9, Logan Petersen 1-2 0-0 2, NaZion Caruthers 4-4 0-0 8, Quenton Dempsey 0-2 0-0 0, Jermaine Gardner 0-1 0-1 0, Payton Heath 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 29-47 12-21 72.
Riverdale;16;10;13;26;--;65
Davenport West;22;21;19;10;--;72
3-point goals – Riverdale 6-14 (Wainwright 5-12, Haskins 1-1, Antolik 0-1); West 2-11 (Trevino 2-4, Dempsey 0-2, Beechum 0-2, Thornton 0-1, Westerfield 0-1, Petersen 0-1). Rebounds – Riverdale 26 (Smeltzly 8, Ruthey 5); West 37 (Barrett 9, Thornton 5). Assists – Riverdale 10 (Antolik 7); West 14 (Haymond 5). Turnovers – Riverdale 18, West 26. Total fouls – Riverdale 17, West 19. Fouled out – Smeltzly.