Falcons stick together, end Knights' streak

When things got tough Friday night for the Davenport West boys basketball team, the Falcons responded together with toughness.
West held off Mississippi Athletic Conference leader Davenport Assumption, ending a 10-game win streak by the Knights with a 51-48 victory on the Falcons’ home court.
“The whole week, the coaches worked to get us ready for us,’’ West senior Aldane Barrett said. “No matter what, we played as a team, stuck together and played good team basketball.’’
That approach helped the Falcons withstand a fourth-quarter comeback attempt by Assumption, which strung together nine straight points to trim a 14-point deficit to 45-40 on a basket by J.J. Stratman with 1 minute, 8 seconds remaining.
John Miller scored on a drive on the ensuing possession for West, which had its lead cut to 49-46 when Dayne Hodge sliced a 3-point shot through the Falcons defense with :07 left.
West’s NaZion Caruthers found himself at the free throw line two seconds later and after an 0-for-4 start at the stripe, the junior knocked down four straight in the final 12 seconds, including a pair with :05 to go to let the Falcons maintain a 51-46 lead.
“We kept our composure,’’ Miller said. “We knew they would make a run. We had to stay strong and work together, be there for each other. We got it done.’’
The Falcons shared the ball and spent much of the game concentrating on finding ways to drive the ball to the basket.
On the other end of the court, West worked to deny Assumption those same driving opportunities and concentrated on utilizing its defensive quickness to create turnovers.
Both strategies worked against the short-handed Knights.
The Knights turned the ball over 21 times, including 17 times through three quarters.
“If you want to win games like this, you have to take care of the ball,’’ Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick said.
“In our last game, we turned it over 14 times in the first half, but found a way to win. Tonight we did the same, but we couldn’t quite overcome their pressure. I thought we played decent defense, but just too many turnovers.’’
Those mistakes allowed the Falcons to overcome an early deficit, using a basket by Miller and a 3-pointer by Caruthers to erase an 8-4 deficit midway through the first quarter and move ahead to stay.
West closed out the opening quarter on a 10-2 run, grew its lead to 24-17 at the half and built a 31-17 lead on a basket by Jermaine Gardner with 5:04 left in the third quarter.
Assumption used two of Stratman’s game-high 18 points to pull within 39-29 heading into the fourth quarter but the Knights (10-2, 8-1 MAC) found themselves down 45-31 when Zach Paustian buried a jumper with 2:56 left in the game.
Hodge and Stratman combined for all nine of Assumption’s points to get back into the game, but the Falcons (5-2, 5-2) didn’t flinch.
“It was a wonderful total team effort right up to the end, just what we needed and what we were hoping to see,’’ West coach David Robinson said.
“The guys coming off the bench all did their job. Everybody defended, knocked shots down when we needed it. Everyone sort of fed off of each other all night, kept each other going, and if you’re going to beat a good team like Assumption, that’s the type of team effort it takes.’’
Barrett and Miller led the Falcons’ balanced attack, finishing with 15 and 14 points, respectively, and Barrett led a collection of four West players with at least five rebounds, grabbing nine boards.
“This win, it shows us what we can do,’’ Barrett said. “It’s shows us what we can get done as a team when we work together.’’