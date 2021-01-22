Falcons stick together, end Knights' streak

The Falcons shared the ball and spent much of the game concentrating on finding ways to drive the ball to the basket.

On the other end of the court, West worked to deny Assumption those same driving opportunities and concentrated on utilizing its defensive quickness to create turnovers.

Both strategies worked against the short-handed Knights.

The Knights turned the ball over 21 times, including 17 times through three quarters.

“If you want to win games like this, you have to take care of the ball,’’ Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick said.

“In our last game, we turned it over 14 times in the first half, but found a way to win. Tonight we did the same, but we couldn’t quite overcome their pressure. I thought we played decent defense, but just too many turnovers.’’

Those mistakes allowed the Falcons to overcome an early deficit, using a basket by Miller and a 3-pointer by Caruthers to erase an 8-4 deficit midway through the first quarter and move ahead to stay.

West closed out the opening quarter on a 10-2 run, grew its lead to 24-17 at the half and built a 31-17 lead on a basket by Jermaine Gardner with 5:04 left in the third quarter.