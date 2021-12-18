Falcons tally Shootout-record 94 points in rout

After a couple of devastating conference setbacks and only one win in its first five games, the Davenport West boys’ basketball team needed a pick-me-up.
It came in a big way Saturday morning.
Fueled by its relentless full-court pressure, West overwhelmed winless Rock Island Alleman 94-24 in the opening game of the Genesis Shootout at Augustana College’s Carver Center.
The 94 points is a new Shootout record, eclipsing the 80 Davenport Central scored against Geneseo two years ago.
“It was very important that we got feeling good again,” guard Jermaine Gardner said. “We started out a little bit slow, but once we picked it up and got going, that’s what we needed.”
West (2-4) turned Alleman over 45 times and ran off 29 straight points in the opening half to build a 38-6 cushion.
Everybody contributed for the Falcons. They had 10 players record multiple steals and their bench totaled 56 points.
“We cause a lot of havoc when we’re out there,” West coach David Robinson said. “We don’t have one superstar on our team like a lot of teams.
"We’re the smallest team in the league, so we’ve got take advantage of what we got.”
Its athleticism, pressure and quickness flummoxed Alleman.
The Pioneers (0-9) attempted only 27 shots in the contest as they turned the ball over 29 times before halftime.
“We’re in the fundamental stage here,” said Alleman coach Larry Oronzio, whose team has scored more than 40 points in a game just twice. “When we play a team like that, it makes it real hard on us.”
West dropped a three-point game at Central DeWitt on Tuesday and hung close with Mississippi Athletic Conference leader Pleasant Valley deep into the fourth quarter Friday before losing by eight.
"The last couple of games we've been one possession away," Robinson said. "We're playing hard, we're looking for each other and we're knocking shots down.
"This was a good performance for us going into Bettendorf (on Tuesday)."
Landon Winston had 18 points and six rebounds for the Falcons. Jermilyn Gardner finished with 14 points, while Mario Clark recorded a dozen and Jermaine Gardner chipped in 11.
The Falcons made only four 3-point shots in 16 tries, but turned 16 offensive rebounds and the Pioneer turnovers into 74 points.
"Defense is the key," Clay said. "We just need to keep playing defense, moving on offense, communicating and keep building."
Jackson Praet had nine points to pace Alleman, whose 24 points were an all-time low at the Shootout.
Robinson, meanwhile, hopes this can be a springboard for his team.
"Everybody looks at our record, but what you see is not what we are," Robinson said. "Our guys are bonding and for me as a coach that's awesome. We're headed in the right direction."
Davenport West 94, Alleman 24
ALLEMAN (0-8) – Jackson Praet 3-7 3-4 9, Ethan Georlett 1-3 0-2 2, Ryan Schmitt 1-2 0-0 2, Noah Brinkman 3-6 1-4 7, Lincoln Dorsey 1-2 0-1 2, Daniel VanDeHeede 0-1 0-0 0, Charlie Cudworth 0-1 0-0 0, A. Johannes 0-2 0-0 0, Matt Baltz 0-1 0-0 0, DJ Baker 0-1 0-0 0, Ethan Gripp 1-1 0-0 2, Tyler Zeman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-27 4-11 24.
DAVENPORT WEST (2-4) – Zach Paustian 1-2 0-0 2, Jermaine Gardner 5-8 0-0 11, Phearless Caruthers 3-5 2-2 8, NaZion Caruthers 2-4 1-4 5, Mario Clark 5-6 2-3 12, Jermilyn Gardner 5-8 3-3 14, Landon Winston 9-16 0-0 18, Cleo Grandberry 4-9 0-0 8, Cailen Shadick 4-9 0-1 8, Tayshaun Scott 3-4 0-0 8, Devon Sanders-Howard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-71 8-13 94.
Alleman;6;7;7;4;--;24
Dav. West;22;28;24;20;--;94
3-point goals – Alleman 0-4 (Georlett 0-2, VanDeHeede 0-1, Baker 0-1); West 4-16 (Scott 2-3, Jermi Gardner 1-3, Jerma Gardner 1-2, Grandberry 0-5, Winston 0-3). Rebounds – Alleman 17 (Brinkman 5); West 30 (Shadrick 6, Winston 6). Assists – Alleman 7 (Praet 3); West 13 (Jermi Gardner 4). Turnovers – Alleman 45, West 13. Total fouls – Alleman 12, West 14. Fouled out – none.