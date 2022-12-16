Falcons turn up the pressure to stymie Sabers

After squandering two opportunities for a signature win on its home court, the Davenport West High School boys’ basketball team was not going to let another chance slip away.

Buoyed by its athleticism, quickness and relentless pressure, West stymied Central DeWitt from the opening tip Friday night.

The Falcons forced 29 turnovers, five in the opening three minutes of the contest, as they cruised to a 79-57 Mississippi Athletic Conference rout over the Sabers at West High School.

“We realized they couldn’t handle our quickness and athleticism,” junior Idris Thomas said after scoring a game-high 20 points. “We were able to get a lot of turnovers because of it.”

Whether it was swiping the ball in the back court or speeding the Sabers up and forcing errant passes, West tallied 11 of the game’s first 12 points and held a double-digit advantage for the majority of the contest.

It was a welcome sight for the Falcons after losing games recently to Class 4A seventh-ranked Iowa City West and Pleasant Valley by a collective five points.

“We stuck to the game plan tonight,” West coach David Robinson said. “We focused on a lot of the things we didn’t do right the last time and made sure we went out there and executed. We ran our offense really well, guys stepped up and did things that needed to be done.”

West (3-2, 3-1) had four players in double figures. In addition to Thomas, Jermilyn Gardner tossed in 15 points, Davante Bradford had 13 off the bench and Landon Winston finished with 11.

Besides getting points off turnovers, West also knocked in 10 trifectas.

“It helps the offense out a lot when we have three or four guys scoring,” Gardner said. “This boosts our confidence going into the (Genesis) Shootout this weekend.”

With one conference game remaining before winter break, West finds itself in a four-way tie for the MAC lead with Assumption, North Scott and Pleasant Valley.

Given West has only two seniors playing consistent minutes, Robinson has been pleased with the team’s progress.

“The kids are buying into the vision that I see,” Robinson said. “It is starting to make a bit more sense to them and practices are becoming more intense. The beauty of it is, if they’re not doing what they’re supposed to do and someone else is having a good practice that day, they’re going to be a playing a lot.”

Thomas had a dunk in transition to put an exclamation point on the win.

“That has to be in my top 10,” he said afterward.

West was not completely flawless. It had 21 turnovers and the free-throw line continues to be problematic. After going 7-for-15 in Tuesday night’s loss, it was 15-for-25 Friday.

“That’s just focus and concentration,” Robinson said. “At the end of the day, it is getting up there, understanding the situation, going through the follow-through and getting it done.

“Our coaching staff is doing a good job of motivating these guys. I think you’ll see it come around in the second part of the season.”

Central DeWitt, coming off a win over Bettendorf on Tuesday night at home, trimmed the deficit to six points midway through the second quarter. West, however, upped the margin to 13 by halftime.

The Falcons scored the first eight points after halftime to make it a 21-point lead.

“Our chemistry is the best it has been,” Thomas said. “We’ve been playing together since we were young. Even though we’re a young group, we’ve been doing this for a while.”

Ryan Watters had 18 points and six rebounds to pace the Sabers. Mitchell Maher chipped in 10 points and four rebounds.

West gets United Township at approximately 4:15 p.m. Saturday in the Genesis Shootout. It is the first afternoon/evening game for the Falcons at the Shootout under Robinson.

“A later game (in the Shootout),” Gardner said, “we’re getting to where we want to be as a program.”