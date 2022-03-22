'Family needs to come first': Budde steps down as North Scott boys coach

After 16 years of pouring everything into the North Scott High School boys’ basketball program, Shamus Budde is taking a step back.

About a week after the Lancers concluded their 2021-22 season, Budde submitted his resignation as head coach.

“I can no longer put the amount of time in that it requires to run a successful program,” Budde said Monday. “We’ve done it one way for the last 16 years, and I’m not going to cheat the kids out of that. They deserve better than what I can give right now.”

Budde, 44, said his top priority needs to be at home with his wife, Natalie, and their two daughters — ages 12 and 10.

“When they were younger, it was easier to miss out on things,” he said. “The older my kids get, the harder it is for me to balance basketball and family. When I’m at practice, I’m thinking I should be at home. When I’m at home, I’m thinking I should be in the gym.

“I can no longer balance the two.”

North Scott activities director Jason Schroeder was not surprised by Budde’s decision. In fact, Schroeder said he’s persuaded Budde into coming back for another season on multiple occasions.

“I thought I had him back again, but he was like, ‘No, I’ve got to be there for my family right now,’” Schroeder said, “and I get that.

“I’m never saying he’s going completely away. I know he still wants to help with our youth program. He just can’t commit to it at the caliber of how he wants to do it."

The Lancers have been one of the Mississippi Athletic Conference’s top programs during Budde’s tenure. With the exception of his first year (4-16) and his last (10-12), he never had a losing campaign.

North Scott won an outright or share of the MAC title five times under Budde. He took four teams to the state tournament, including the 2015 championship squad which was led by all-staters Cortez Seales and Marlon Stewart along with four-year varsity standout Grant Graham.

The program had two different runs of three consecutive seasons of 20 wins or more — 2012-15 and 2017-20. Before this season’s sixth-place finish, North Scott had 13 straight years of being among the top four in the MAC.

“I really appreciate my coaching staff to stay as loyal as they have,” said Budde, who finished with a 259-108 overall mark. “We had the same staff for like 15 of the 16 years. No way would I have stayed in it as long as I did without the consistency that they brought.”

His teams were always well-prepared, hard-nosed, disciplined and built around defense. He coached eight all-staters, including two which were three-time selections in Brandon Voss (2009-11) and Seales (2013-15).

“From our best player to the 16th guy, they always accepted their role and bought into what we were doing rather than making it about themselves,” Budde said. “That’s why we were successful.

“I just love the way our kids carried themselves on the court and the way they played. They were unselfish, and that’s hard for kids to do for a long period of time.”

Schroeder said Budde's relentless work ethic, expertise and level of consistency will be difficult to replace.

“He’s gone above and beyond what I’ve asked,” Schroeder remarked. “He’s done an amazing job working with kids and building a very nice program out here. People know who North Scott basketball is and that’s a credit to Shamus and his staff."

Schroeder said North Scott has begun the search for his replacement. The plan is to have Budde’s successor named by mid-April.

According to Schroeder, there are internal and external candidates interested.

“There is a good chance whoever our coach is, it probably will not be a district employee during the school day,” Schroeder said, “but that could change in two weeks. You don’t know what pop opens with the way things are growing here.

“We’ll have a good coach, that’s for sure.”

Budde, a 1996 Bettendorf graduate who played college basketball at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, said his family has no intentions of leaving the area. He'll remain a teacher at Ed White Elementary in Eldridge.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever coach again, but I know I’ll find other ways to stay involved in the North Scott community because we absolutely love it here,” Budde said. “Basketball has been in my family’s blood for 44 years, so I know I’m going to stay involved doing something with it.

“But at this point in my life, my family needs to come first.”

