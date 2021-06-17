Family prompts Gallagher to leave Central DeWitt post

Grady Gallagher said this was strictly a family move.

The 28-year-old was not dissatisfied in his teaching or coaching position at Central DeWitt High School. He was excited about what his staff built the past three seasons and what was on the horizon for the boys’ basketball program in DeWitt.

But with a young daughter and another child on the way, Gallagher said it was imperative for him and his wife Paige to get closer to family.

The opportunity came knocking last week.

Gallagher resigned from his head coaching position at Central DeWitt earlier this week to take the same post at Western Dubuque High School in Epworth.

Paige accepted an elementary teaching position in the Western Dubuque district last Friday. She is a graduate of Western Dubuque and the majority of her family lives in Farley, about five miles from Epworth.

“I interviewed Monday, was offered the job later that day and we both said yes,” Gallagher said. “It was just a case we need a little more family support. It wasn’t like we were on an island here in DeWitt, but it was important especially during basketball season to have family around.”