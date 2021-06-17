Family prompts Gallagher to leave Central DeWitt post

Grady Gallagher said this was strictly a family move.
The 28-year-old was not dissatisfied in his teaching or coaching position at Central DeWitt High School. He was excited about what his staff built the past three seasons and what was on the horizon for the boys’ basketball program in DeWitt.
But with a young daughter and another child on the way, Gallagher said it was imperative for him and his wife Paige to get closer to family.
The opportunity came knocking last week.
Gallagher resigned from his head coaching position at Central DeWitt earlier this week to take the same post at Western Dubuque High School in Epworth.
Paige accepted an elementary teaching position in the Western Dubuque district last Friday. She is a graduate of Western Dubuque and the majority of her family lives in Farley, about five miles from Epworth.
“I interviewed Monday, was offered the job later that day and we both said yes,” Gallagher said. “It was just a case we need a little more family support. It wasn’t like we were on an island here in DeWitt, but it was important especially during basketball season to have family around.”
In three seasons, Gallagher led the Sabers to a 40-27 record. His 2019-20 squad was 18-6 and fell just short of reaching the state tournament.
Even after losing a majority of his starting lineup from that team and joining the Mississippi Athletic Conference this past winter, Central DeWitt finished 12-11.
“I couldn’t say a bad word about DeWitt,” Gallagher said. “I’ve had great kids, great influences and great support the whole time.”
Central DeWitt principal George Pickup and former activities director Kurt Kreiter hired a 24-year-old Gallagher to lead its basketball program just more than three years ago.
Gallagher proved he was up for it.
“DeWitt has great kids and the main goal was to make basketball be fun again and get back to being competitive every single night,” Gallagher said. “It was about playing hard and playing the right way.
“There are things I would do differently looking back, but I’m very proud of what we were able to accomplish.”
Gallagher believes he’s walking into a similar situation at Western Dubuque.
While Central DeWitt just completed its transition into a new league with larger schools, Western Dubuque has done the same going from the Wamac to the Mississippi Valley Conference.
He is eager for that challenge with a Bobcat team coming off an 18-5 season and a trip to the state tournament in Class 3A.
“It is very intriguing,” Gallagher said. “I see a lot of similarities between DeWitt to the MAC and Western Dubuque to the MVC. You’re going against bigger schools and seeing great competition every night.
“I’m really excited to go up against some of the very best. The preparation that goes into that automatically makes you a better coach and player.”
Gallagher thinks the Sabers are equipped for future success. They return three prominent players next season in Matt Watters, Shawn Gilbert and Gibson McEwen.
“And there are a lot of good kids coming up,” Gallagher said. “I wish the next coach nothing but the best. There is something good going here.”