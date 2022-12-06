Fast start propels United Township to dominant victory over Rocky

It was over in four minutes.

United Township built a 14-point lead halfway through the first quarter and never let it dip below eight the rest of the game for a 67-55 road victory over Rock Island on Tuesday at the Rock Island Fieldhouse.

The Panthers handed the Rocks their first loss by forcing 21 turnovers and shooting 53% from the floor. They had three scorers (Omarion Roberts 19, Bristol Lewis 16 and De’Vontay Wright 13) in double figures.

UT never trailed and was up 9-0 before Rocky got on the board. The lead exploded to 18-4 before the first quarter was even over.

The Panthers (5-1, 1-1 WB6) planned to come out hot, and they did just that.

“Last week against Quincy we just came out so flat,” Lewis said. “We scored just two points in the first quarter. We told ourselves we are never doing that again and we came out ready to go.

“I feel like this is our turning point. We gave Quincy our “C” performance, but only lost by 12, so we feel like we can compete with anyone we play against. We showed that tonight.”

Lewis led the charge with nine first-quarter points. The Panthers forced six turnovers in the first eight minutes and held Rocky (6-1, 1-1) to just seven points with an aggressive defensive style that not only visibly frustrated Rock Island, but got the Rocks into foul trouble.

“We played heavy pressure and it gets under guys’ skins,” Lewis said. “That’s our goal and exactly what we wanted to do. We can thank coach (Chad) Baker and (Tony) Johnson for putting that in. That’s the backbone of the team.”

Senior guard Dominic Rhoden’s assignment was Cameron Atkinson, who averaged 20 points per game in Rocky’s Thanksgiving tournament to begin the season, but Atkinson was held to 1 of 8 from the field.

“It was Dominic and CT (Caeden Terrell) that just did an incredible job defensively,” United Township coach Ryan Webber said. “Especially Dominic on Cameron, because he’s a phenomenal shooter.

“But it was a total team effort. Omarion played tremendous — scoring and handling the ball. Bristol did the same thing and battled bigger guys inside. De’Vontay chipped in with 13 points.”

Rocky responded with a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to 18-10 by getting to the free throw line, but UT answered with a couple 3s and the lead grew to 27-14 after Rocky’s eighth turnover of the half.

Rock Island’s D’Vonte Cartwright converted an and-one to cut the UT lead to 33-22 at halftime.

Cartwright finished with a team-high 18 points, and Larry Olivier added 13, but Rocky only cut the deficit to nine twice in the second half before the Panthers brought it back up over a dozen.

Smart passes to Terrell or Roberts, who were cutting hard to the paint, allowed UT to find easy layup looks deep into the fourth quarter. The Panthers never forced any shots and kept forcing Rocky into bad looks, which led to good opportunities for UT at the other end.

“I loved our composure,” Webber said. “We played with energy, enthusiasm and emotion, but we had composure down the stretch. We controlled tempo in the fourth and then got the shots we wanted.”

Outside of Olivier and Cartwright, Rocky shot just 7 of 25 from the field. UT’s constant pressure led to turnovers, and by the end of the game the Panthers shot it 25 times from the charity stripe. Rocky’s big man, Terrmell Akers, fouled out in the fourth and Atkinson had to sit for a large part of the second half after picking up his fourth foul early in the third quarter.

“It just felt like the whole (Quincy) game was affected by the ball not going in, but tonight the ball went in and it impacted our defense,” Webber said. “These guys were just ready to play. They were tremendous and everyone we played tonight made a difference.

“I told these guys over the weekend that we are a good team. One loss doesn’t define us.”