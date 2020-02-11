Fast-starting Blue Devils fly past Falcons

The Falcons were able to chip away at the Blue Devils’ lead in the final two quarters, taking the ball to the basket, drawing fouls and showing the type of grit West coach David Robinson wanted to see from his team.

After trailing by 21 at the half, the Falcons were down 41-26 after three quarters and pulled within 50-38 when Phearless Caruthers scored off of a turnover with 3 minutes, 40 seconds remaining in the game before Central scored the game’s final eight points.

“Even after the slow start, we didn’t quit. I felt like in the third quarter we were able to slow them down a bit and played tough on both ends of the court,’’ Robinson said. “We got it down to a manageable number, but I felt like we ran out of gas.’’

Phillips, who led the Blue Devils with 14 points and 11 rebounds, knocked down a shot. Amari Porter, collecting seven of his 11 points in the fourth quarter, hit a pair of baskets down the stretch to help Central secure the win.

“For a while, we were taking too many threes, but we settled down and got back to doing what gave us that 15-, 18-point lead, we got the ball inside,’’ Wurdinger said.