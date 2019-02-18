CEDAR RAPIDS – Fast-starting Davenport Assumption answered a second-half challenge Monday to win an opening-round game in the Iowa Class 3A boys substate basketball tournament.
The Knights grabbed a quick 28-8 lead, watched Clear Creek-Amana pull within four points in the third quarter and then finished off a 63-46 victory at Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Team defense and timely baskets by Sean Peeters were a constant throughout the victory that advances Assumption into Thursday’s semifinal game against Xavier.
“The way we defended in the first quarter, the way we got into the passing lanes, didn’t give up any easy looks, that set a tone,’’ Knights coach Matt Fitzpatrick said.
Assumption used its length and athleticism to fluster the Clippers in the first half, limiting the Clippers to a 4-of-26 start from the field as the Knights opened a 29-13 halftime advantage.
In building their lead, Assumption held their opponent scoreless from the field for a seven-and-a-half minute stretch. A string of 12 straight missed shots allowed the Knights to extend what had been a 10-8 lead.
A 3-point basket by Peeters, who finished with a game-high 26 points, and a lay-in by Ray Kotula following the last of Clear Creek-Amana’s six first-quarter turnovers fueled a run of 18 unanswered points.
“We came out ready to play and this time of year, that’s so important,’’ Fitzpatrick said. “What we did on defense allowed us to withstand their run in the third quarter.’’
The Clippers put the ball in the hands of sophomores Christian Withrow and T.J. Bollers in the third quarter.
The pair combined for 25 points, all but one coming in the final two quarters as Clear Creek-Amana (11-9) pull within 36-32 when Withrow completed a three-point play with 1:38 remaining in the third.
Assumption sophomore Logan Ehrecke answered, starting and ending a run of nine consecutive points which left the Knights (14-8) in control 45-32 just under a minute into the fourth quarter.
“We expected them to make a run and when they did, we had to step up and match their intensity,’’ Ehrecke said. “We had to get to the 50-50 balls, box out, get back to defending the way we did at the start of the game.’’
Ehrecke opened the game-deciding spurt by knocking down a 3-point shot from the left corner and finished it with a jumper.
In between, Dylan Peeters collected two of his 16 points at the free throw line and Sean Peeters scored two of his 17 second-half points.
The Clippers, led by 13 points from Withrow, came no closer than 12 points after Ehrecke’s basket with 7:15 remaining to open the fourth quarter gave Assumption a 45-32 advantage.
“My role changes from one night to the next. Sometimes, it’s all about defense. Sometimes, it’s looking for a good shot. It’s all about helping the team. That’s what I tried to do tonight.’’
Ehrecke’s work Monday positioned Assumption to play for a subsate championship when it returns to Xavier on Thursday. The Knights will face the host Saints (9-11), who advanced with a 57-48 win over Vinton-Shellsburg.