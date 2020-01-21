Fast-starting Sabers race past Solon

DEWITT, Iowa – Alex McAleer helped the Central DeWitt boys basketball team get off to a fast start Tuesday.
McAleer split his game-high 22 points evenly between the first and third quarters to help send the Sabers on their way to a 62-52 victory over visiting Solon.
“Things just happened that way,’’ McAleer said. “We’ve been talking a bit lately about getting off to good starts in both halves and I was able to get some looks at the basket.’’
His looks led Central DeWitt to a 20-14 lead after one quarter and helped the Sabers turn a 31-24 lead at halftime into a 53-35 advantage after three quarters.
That was more than enough of a lead for Central DeWitt to withstand a 6-of-18 touch at the foul line in the final quarter of the Wamac match-up that saw the Sabers go deep into the bench after opening a 55-35 lead in the opening minute of the fourth quarter as Tucker Kinney finished off a 14-point performance.
“We got the win, which is what we set out to do,’’ Kinney said. “We jumped out the way we wanted to at the start and again in the third quarter. We didn’t finish as strong as we know we’ll need to, but it was another step forward.’’
It was the start of a busy week for Central DeWitt, which improved to 9-2 and will face future Mississippi Athletic Conference opponent Bettendorf on the road on Thursday before returning home Friday for a conference game against Vinton-Shellsburg.
Coach Grady Gallagher liked the focus his team displayed before dealing with the challenge of a much-anticipated nonconference game against the Bulldogs.
“The guys have been looking forward to that game since we told them last spring that we were going to go down and play at Bettendorf,’’ Gallagher said. “We didn’t look ahead. We came out ready to go from the start.’’
The Sabers have built their record by using a 10-player rotation that helped wear on Solon, which lost a make-up game against Dyersville Beckman on Monday before facing its second league opponent in two days.
That factored into Central DeWitt choosing to push the tempo early.
“I liked the way we moved the ball. We wanted to get a good pace going and our passing game helped us do that,’’ Gallagher said.
“I felt like in the first and third quarter especially we had a real good focus, were moving the ball well and getting it inside. When we do that and the shots are falling, we can be a pretty dangerous team. It all started with our passing.’’
McAleer hit four of the six shots he attempted in the first four minutes of the third quarter, helping the Sabers grow their lead to 44-28 when McAleer hit the first of two free throws at the four-minute mark in the quarter.
Solon (3-10) pulled within 46-35 on a Bo Janssen 3-point basket with 1:09 left in the quarter, but Central DeWitt answered with a run of nine unanswered points.
“They made a run and we knew they would, but we kept working and answered,’’ Kinney said. “We didn’t let them get back into it. That’s why we’ve been able to put together the wins that we have.’’
Carson Shive led the Spartans with 16 points, an effort complemented by 11 points apiece from David Bluder and Janssen.