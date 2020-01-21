Fast-starting Sabers race past Solon

DEWITT, Iowa – Alex McAleer helped the Central DeWitt boys basketball team get off to a fast start Tuesday.

McAleer split his game-high 22 points evenly between the first and third quarters to help send the Sabers on their way to a 62-52 victory over visiting Solon.

“Things just happened that way,’’ McAleer said. “We’ve been talking a bit lately about getting off to good starts in both halves and I was able to get some looks at the basket.’’

His looks led Central DeWitt to a 20-14 lead after one quarter and helped the Sabers turn a 31-24 lead at halftime into a 53-35 advantage after three quarters.

That was more than enough of a lead for Central DeWitt to withstand a 6-of-18 touch at the foul line in the final quarter of the Wamac match-up that saw the Sabers go deep into the bench after opening a 55-35 lead in the opening minute of the fourth quarter as Tucker Kinney finished off a 14-point performance.

“We got the win, which is what we set out to do,’’ Kinney said. “We jumped out the way we wanted to at the start and again in the third quarter. We didn’t finish as strong as we know we’ll need to, but it was another step forward.’’