Camanche made a total of 22 field goals Tuesday night. It missed wide open 3-pointers and buckets at the rim.
Nothing could go right for the Class 2A No. 10 Indians.
And they still won the district championship.
Zayne Feller made the game-winning layup with 6.8 seconds left in overtime as the Indians roared back to beat West Branch 61-60 in front of a raucous crowd at Davenport North High School.
Camanche travels to Muscatine Saturday night for the substate final against Iowa City Regina and a berth to Wells Fargo Arena for the state tournament.
“I was having a rough night, not making bunnies,” Feller said. “To make that in the end, to come up clutch, huge.”
When these two teams met in the regular season, Camanche (20-3) won a blowout 81-57. This time around, it turned into a thriller.
Tied at 55, Camanche got the lead back on a corner 3 from Carson Sesser to make it 58-55 with 1:34 left in OT.
Beau Cornwell buried a long 3 from the left wing to tie it back up.
Feller took care of the rest.
The 6-foot-3 guard connected on a free throw to give Camanche a 59-58 lead, which didn’t last long as Cornwell made a layup to regain the advantage for West Branch.
With 18.9 seconds left, Cameron Soenksen drove the lane and attempted a floater that ricocheted off the rim and right to Feller for the putback. Cornwell’s 3-pointer at the horn went wide right and sent the Indians into euphoria.
“I had confidence I could go up and score,” Feller said.
The Indians wouldn’t have reached an extra period had it not been for a first-time adjustment.
The Indians broke out their 2-2-1 full court press zone defense and it flustered the Bears. Despite making just two field goals on 15 attempts, Camanche and West Branch were tied at 51.
Only six combined field goals were made in the fourth quarter as Camanche went on a 5-0 run that was countered by a 6-0 run before Soenksen made two of his eight free throws to send it into overtime.
“We had to go to the 2-2-1, freed us up and got us loose,” Indians head coach Josh Davis said. “We stay man-to-man, we don’t win that game. That was the difference.”
Soenksen poured in a game-high 24 points and Calvin Ottens chipped in 12 to join in double figures. Caleb Delzell pulled down 13 of the Indians’ 41 rebounds.
It was a struggle for Camanche’s two leading scorers to get going.
Soenksen and Delzell were limited to 10 combined points in the first 16 minutes, part of a defensive lockdown by West Branch (16-5) that held the Indians to 45.4 percent as the Bears held a 27-23 halftime lead.
“That was the first time we’ve played a 2-3 zone all year,” Bears first year head coach Jason Kern said. “We were going to let them settle for 25-foot contested 3s and play at our pace. It helped us.”
That lead grew to nine on a 10-5 burst in the third. Camanche didn’t panic.
Countering with an 11-2 run of their own and a buzzer-beating 3 by Soenksen gave the Indians a 42-40 lead after three quarters.
“Our teammates getting us fired up, getting us open,” Soenksen said of what got him out of his dry spell. “Making plays for us to do what we do.”
Cornwell paced the Bears with 21 points and 18 caroms while Brady Lukavsky added 15 on three 3s.
Camanche will look to go 2-for-2 in rematches. It defeated the Regals 60-53 back in early December.
“Teams gotta know our shots are going to fall,” Soenksen said. “In my opinion, we’re one of the best teams in 2A.”