Finally at full strength, Rock Island takes down Bloomington

At full strength for only the second time this season, the Rock Island boys basketball displayed what it is capable of accomplishing.

Cameron Atkinson dropped a game-high 25 points, KJ LaMonte added 13 and Terrmell Akers tallied 12 in the Rocks’ 72-53 victory over Bloomington on Saturday at Rock Island High School. The win snapped a three-game losing streak that included losses to Lincoln, United Township and Moline.

“This is the look that we’ve always wanted,” Rock Island coach Marc Polite said. “Whether it was KJ out at the beginning of the year or (Akers) getting hurt, I feel like we are finally getting to the point where we have our full roster back.

“It’s crazy that it’s almost February and we are finally getting everyone together to build chemistry, but I told our guys that we have a lot of season left. We are pushing towards the postseason and we want to make sure we are playing our best basketball when it comes.”

Rocky didn’t play its best in the opening quarter, and trailed 17-13 late in the first before a 13-0 run that spanned into the second quarter put the Rocks up 26-17. The Rocks forced 11 turnovers by the break and Atkinson and LaMonte combined for 19 by half.

“We started off a little shaky in the first quarter on the defensive end, giving up 17 points, but then only gave up eight in the second quarter,” Atkinson said. “We got things going even more in the second half.”

A couple baskets by John Shuey (15 points) cut the Rocky lead to 31-15 after two quarters of play, but the Rocks opened up the second half on a 9-0 run — its third of at least nine straight points of the game.

“(Bloomington) is a talented team, I mean, they have a lot of playmakers,” Polite said. “I thought we responded pretty well and adjusted to what they were doing. They had some relentless drivers … some teams will stop when you cut them off, but they just kept going. We had to adjust to that, and the referees let us play, but when we adjusted we were able to build a lead and play off of that.”

Akers, who started just his second game for Rocky since going down with a leg injury against Moline on Dec. 9, grabbed a team-high six boards and shot 5 of 6 from the floor. He played a pivotal role in establishing physicality down low.

“(Akers) is really the heart and soul of our team,” Polite said. “We joke and call him ‘Uncle Melo’ because he’s the guy that looks after everybody. He’s the ringleader and the one that keeps us marching in the right direction. When he went down, it was a big loss for us. Now that we are starting to get his explosiveness back, he’s getting better and better each day.”

Rocky led 53-42 after three quarters, but a 17-2 run to begin the fourth put Rock Island ahead 70-44. The Rocks ended the game with 16 forced turnovers and eight different scorers including Quonterrion Brooks (8 points), Marcus McQueen Jr. (6 points) and Dezmund Jackson (4 points).

“We told our guys that this is the segment where we need to put games together and play with some solid consistency,” Polite said. “We didn’t play as well as we wanted to early on, but I feel like we got what we wanted to get out of tonight, which was playing together and building chemistry with new pieces in our lineup.

“I feel like if we continue to do that we will keep heading in the right direction.”