First-half woes haunt Rocks in sectional loss to Peoria Manual

PEORIA — First-half struggles created an uphill battle for the Rock Island boys basketball team in Wednesday night’s Class 3A Bradley University Sectional semifinal at Renaissance Coliseum.

Missed 3-pointers and quick shots created an early hole for the eighth-ranked Rocks, who fell 75-57 to a Peoria Manual team that had a strong encore to handing Galesburg its only home loss by 16 points last Friday.

The Rams (18-10) advance to face top-ranked Peoria Notre Dame (30-1) in Friday’s sectional title game.

Rocky (23-9) hit just one of its 11 triples in the first half of Wednesday’s loss as Manual went up 7-0 to start and 20-9 after one quarter.

The Rocks played much better after the break, but a 16-point halftime deficit proved to be too large against a team that won a sectional title in the same building a year ago on the way to finishing fourth at state. The Rams had 54 points in the paint alone in the win.

“We didn’t respond and play well under pressure early,” said Rock Island coach Thom Sigel. “We just didn’t respond well from the get-go and didn’t execute.”

The Rams shared the ball effectively with the extra passes, tallying 17 assists as a team and shooting 30-of-50 from the field for a whopping 60%.