First-quarter burst fuels Annawan to first win

While the Alleman boys' basketball team ended the first week of its season on a winning note, the Annawan boys' cagers endured a bumpy opening stretch.

After dropping all five of its games at Wethersfield High School's Wally Keller Tournament in Kewanee, the Braves were more than ready to take their first steps in the win column.

Trailing going into the final minute of the first quarter Wednesday, a late burst from senior guard Tyler Palanos broke the ice for Annawan as it gradually pulled away to a 51-32 win over the Pioneers at Don Morris Gymnasium in Rock Island.

"We were close last week, and you could tell the guys wanted to perform better tonight," Annawan coach Alex Coppejans said. "They were definitely motivated. This was the culmination of what we've worked on the last few weeks."

Finishing with 11 points and four rebounds, Palanos hit a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left in the opening period, then drained his second 3-ball in the final seconds to give the Braves (1-5) a 14-9 lead.

"I was definitely wanting to make those after my first try was way short," Palanos said. "We're definitely trying to go for more than five wins, which is what we had last year — a lot more."

Alleman coach Rick Thomas, whose club falls to 1-5 with its second loss in as many nights, felt that late barrage by Palanos did not bode well for the rest of the evening.

"The end of the first quarter, we were a little irate about that," Thomas said. "He was their best shooter on the floor, and we lost him twice, on both sides of the floor."

Annawan parlayed that late burst into a 10-point lead early in the second quarter courtesy of sophomore Brady Heitzler (eight points, three steals). The Pioneers dug in after that, but still found themselves down 25-15 at halftime.

"We try hard, but this team is so inexperienced. Our five seniors have really had to deal with an unbelievable amount of adversity," said Thomas, whose squad had closed last week's appearance at Orion's 10 & 32 Tip-Off Classic with a 41-35 win over Abingdon-Avon.

But with junior guard Ryan Schmitt out of town and unavailable for Wednesday's game, Alleman was also making a quick turnaround after a 57-20 home loss to Princeton on Tuesday.

"Not having another guard is not what we needed, but we had to deal with it," Thomas said. "We try hard, and we're learning on the fly. We were able to pressure Annawan a bit, and we got them a little rattled."

Alleman did close the gap to eight twice in the third quarter, the last time at 28-20 on a 3-pointer by Lincoln Dorsey (eight points, six rebounds, three steals) midway through the period.

However, the efforts of Dorsey, D.J. Baker (eight points) and Daniel VanDeHeede (11 points) were not enough to counter a strong closing kick by the Braves.

Leading 33-24 going into the fourth quarter, Annawan got a combined 12 points from the duo of Mason Heitzler (11 points, three steals) and Gabe Sims (eight points) and hit eight of 10 free throws down the stretch as it outscored the hosts 18-8.

"Tonight was about our defense," Coppejans said. "We executed on that end, which is something we were really happy with."