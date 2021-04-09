Fitzpatrick steps down as Assumption's basketball coach

Right now, the 40-year-old wants to focus on his family, which includes a 20-month-old daughter, and his business as an insurance agent.

“As I told our team, as you get older and your family changes, your priorities start to change,” Fitzpatrick said. “That happened with me.

“I’ve basically been playing and coaching my whole life. Next year will be the first time I’m not on a team and I don’t know how it is going to be. I have some anxiety about it, but I need to step away for a little bit and put my energy and focus into other areas.”

After a 9-14 mark in his first season, the Knights won 14, 14, 15, 19 and 19 games, respectively, the past five years.

It played in a substate final each of the past four seasons, and Fitzpatrick has coached multiple all-staters in Dylan and Sean Peeters and Emarion Ellis.

"When I first got here, all the talk was about state championships and conference championships," Fitzpatrick said. "We weren't able to bring that, but I definitely look back on the six years with a lot of pride. The program got better and I'm extremely proud about that."

The cupboard is not bare for Fitzpatrick's successor.